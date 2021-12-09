Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport is gaining another food truck with the opening of Soul Food City, located on Cemetery St. in the Pajama Factory parking lot in Williamsport's west side.

Owners Isaiah and Brittney Mills said they are eager to share their love of cooking and savory soul food with the community.

Soul Food City held a soft opening, serving customers a day here and a day there over past few weeks to make sure all of their equipment and operations were running smoothly. They're pleased to announce they're now open for business!

”The support is phenomenal. Our city, the people of our city are great. They come out and show so much love,” Brittney Mills said.

Soul Food City is open from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and their menu and any additional hours can be found on their social media accounts.

The couple have been anxious to finally get Soul Food City up and going following the long process involved in becoming licensed to operate, and the grit they put in to getting their truck up and ready for business.

“It was hard,” Brittney Mills said of the process. “It’s a lot of work, and a lot of paperwork, a ton of crossing t’s and dotting I’s.”

While she handled the paperwork, Brittney made sure to put her husband to work with the heavy lifting and manual labor, from the preparation of the truck, peeling the old wrap before getting their signature Soul Food City wrapped applied, and handling and installing the equipment.

“I’m the cook and he’s the muscle” she joked.

Isaiah, who is more than happy to do the heavy lifting is excited for his wife's opportunity to showcase her skills in the kitchen. Menu items including flounder, collard greens, and pound cake make Soul Food City unique, and the couple hopes their business becomes a popular lunch attraction.

“My wife is always cooking, always cooking, we found an opportunity and took it,” he said. “We appreciate the love. It’s been overwhelmingly the best, we love it.”

The couple lauded the owners, managers, and employees of the Pajama Factory building for how cooperative and interested to help they’ve been since the whole process first began and say the location and ease of access wouldn’t be possible without them.

As the couple prepares to welcome everyone to their location on Cemetery St. Brittney asked that the community come try out Soul Food City saying “They’re home cooked meals from the heart. I love to cook so I cook with a lot of passion, and a lot of love.”