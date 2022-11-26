Williamsport, Pa. — It's not a new message: Support the economy and shop local! Today's the day to bring the message home.

Urgings from the Mayor of Williamsport all the way to the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are for consumers to get out and shop small businesses for the holiday season, and always.

A proclamation recognizing today, Nov. 26, 2022 as Small Business Saturday is a local show of support for the small businesses operating in Williamsport, Lycoming County, and beyond in the northcentral Pennsylvania region.

According to the SBA, there are 37 million small businesses in the country, representing 99.7% of all firms with paid employees. These businesses are responsible for 64.9% of net new jobs created from 2000 to 2018, the proclamation notes.

“As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. "Small Business Saturday is another chance for us to further strengthen America’s entrepreneurs with our local and online spending and promotion,” she continued.

Local incentives to capture shoppers

Uniting to to get local shoppers through their doors, business owners participate in promotions like the Williamsport Business Association's Small Business Passport, launched on Black Friday to encourage patronizing local businesses.

Shoppers who participate can receive discounts and be entered into a drawing to win prizes using a Passport, available at any business that has joined the promotion, or printable here. Get your passport "stamped" and validated by visiting at least eight of the businesses, and drop it at Patinaz on Fourth Street in Williamsport by Dec. 16 and you're entered to win.

According to the Williamsport Small Business Saturday proclamation, "96% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that shopping at small, independently owned businesses supports their commitment to making purchases that have a positive social, economic, and environmental impact."

Tell us your favorite local business!

