"Effective immediately," Sheetz is reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85, according to a news release.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85.

When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.

The company said it is reducing prices to help address "pain at the pump" for consumers through the July 4 holiday travel season.

Correction Unleaded 88 is $3.99/gallon, originally written as $3.00.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.