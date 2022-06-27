Gas pumps_generic_2022.jpg

For a limited time, Sheetz is lowering gas prices.

 Canva

"Effective immediately," Sheetz is reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85, according to a news release.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85.

When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.

The company said it is reducing prices to help address "pain at the pump" for consumers through the July 4 holiday travel season.

 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.