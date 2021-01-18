Washington, D.C. – As of Jan. 15, the Paycheck Protection Program loan portal is open to eligible lenders to help ensure small businesses have access to billions of dollars in loan funds.

The loan program is a $284 billion COVID relief measure to help small businesses access the funds they need to stay operational, Congressman Fred Keller said in a press release.

Lenders with $1 billion or less in assets are open to submit applications for first and second draw now, Congressman Fred Keller said in a press release.

The portal will open fully on Tuesday, Jan. 19, allowing all participating PPP lenders to submit first and second draw applications.

More information is available at www.sba.gov/ppp.