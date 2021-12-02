Williamsport -- The annual tradition of the Pajama Factory Holiday Market is known for growing the holiday spirit with a festive atmosphere and unique gift selection. The market will be open on December 11 from 11 to 7 p.m. and features over 50 local businesses.

The Holiday Market will feature a wonderland of artwork, clothing, jewelry, home decor, seasonal decorations, woodworking, essential oils and soaps, baked goods, and more to choose from. Guests can also sip, snack, and shop with the market's variety of drinks and tasty foods.

Featured food and drinks include:

Boom City Brewery will be serving some of their microbrewed beers as well as non-alcoholic drinks and hot chocolate (to warm you up!). They will also be offering a variety of food including pizza, hot dogs, hot sausage sandwiches, and a couple of homemade soup options.

Nomad Distillery will be offering some delicious drink options.

The British Bake Company will be selling savory, mouthwatering pastries popular in England. These pastries are often filled with meat or vegetables and made with golden puff pastry from a family recipe that has been used for over five generations.

First, Doughnuts will be providing a sweeter options with delicious homemade doughnuts!

The Pajama Factory's in-house Digione studio run by Ron Moreland and Sandy Ludwig will broadcast holiday music to keep the mood jolly and bright.

Mark your calendar for December 11 to support local artists and enjoy a fun day of shopping and merriment!

Parking

The Clerestory Ballroom and Community Room at the Pajama Factory will be open throughout the Holiday Market. Parking is best in the lot near the greenhouse or in the smokestack parking lot, which provides quick access to the Community Room.

For more information, visit Pajamafactory.net or find the Pajama Factory on Instagram and Facebook.

About the Pajama Factory

You've probably heard of the Pajama Factory — a premier spot for Williamsport's art and crafting culture. The historic eight-building complex was built between 1883 and 1919 by the Lycoming Rubber Company, a division of one of the largest rubber goods manufacturers in the U.S. at the time. Lycoming Rubber manufactured a variety of shoes including KEDS sneakers and other rubber goods.

The Weldon Pajama Company started leasing space in the buildings and purchased the complex in 1951, and by the mid-50s was the largest pajama factory in the world.

Weldon’s gained its greatest fame internationally in connection with the Broadway musical, and later the movie, “The Pajama Game,” starring Doris Day.

The factory complex closed in 1978 and the neighborhood withered, with the factory buildings vacant and boarded for decades. In 2007, the buildings were purchased and transformed into a creative community of diverse nonprofits, community groups, artists, artisans, musicians, singers, performers, writers, small businesses, manufacturers, teachers, architects, inventors, and community activists.

Currently, there are 125 tenants occupying 150 studio spaces.