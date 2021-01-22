State College, Pa. – The Nittany Mall in College Township, Centre County, is losing several stores and gaining one so far this year.

Christopher & Banks began liquidation on Friday, as the company announced they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The specialty women’s retailer, which caters to women over age 40, is closing all of its 400-plus brick-and-mortar stores. The company hinted in December that bankruptcy may be in its future when it hired strategic advisors to help them refinance debt and explore alternatives.

Related Reading: Women’s clothing retailer Christopher & Banks files for bankruptcy

Pop culture and teen apparel retailer Hot Topic announced on its Facebook page last month that they are closing. A store associate told NorthcentralPa.com that their last day is Jan. 25. The retailer has closed several locations in the past year, mostly at underperforming malls. The Lycoming Mall location closed in January 2020. The Logan Valley Mall in Altoona and the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove still have Hot Topic stores.

Also exiting Nittany Mall is Kozee’s Sports Emporium, according to the store’s Facebook page. The sports apparel retailer began liquidation last month at 40% off. Kozee’s has another location in Altoona, which will remain open.

Bradley's Book Outlet announced in August they were liquidating the store as part of a store closing. The store is currently still open, with no final date announced. A store associate told NorthcentralPa.com that the store may close by summer.

Other stores that have closing signs posted include Native Craft and Nittany Nails. The nail shop has a sign posted that Jan. 29 is their last day.

Several other stores left in 2020, including Dino's Pizza, Kay Jeweler, Victoria's Secret, Express, Rampage Room, and Macy's. Happy Wraps also left the mall and moved into a location in Bellefonte.

There are currently four anchor spots at the mall, with three being vacant. The former Sears will soon be occupied with the opening of Rural King. The Illinois-based farm home department store signed a lease for the 89,944-square foot space back in September 2019.

Last week, Rural King’s website began advertising open job positions at the State College location. According to the website, the store sells food, feed, seed, and other farm and home products. The company has more than 100 stores in 13 states, including Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Virginia.

The former Bon-Ton, which closed in 2018, was more recently used as a COVID-19 testing site. The testing staff was reportedly told last week to vacate the site for a new tenant to move in. Calls made to Nittany Mall's management office and owner, Namdar Realty Group, to find out if a new tenant is planned were not immediately returned.

The mall area may see traffic pick up in the future, as Bally’s announced on Jan. 4 that they signed an agreement with Centre County investor Ira Lubert to put a mini-casino near the mall. The exact location of the casino is unknown at this time. Estimated cost is $120 million.

According to a Bally’s press release, construction will begin in the early half of 2021 and will take one year to complete. Upon regulatory approval, the mini-casino will house 750 slot machines and 30 game tables.