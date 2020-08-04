Montgomery, Pa. – Construction on a new Sheetz store at the intersection of routes 15 and 54 in Clinton Township is coming along.

The store, located at 5676 U.S. Route 15 Highway in Montgomery, will be 4,900 square feet and is tentatively scheduled to open to the public next month, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz.

The store will have the MTO made-to-order food menu and a drive-thru lane for customers on the go, according to Ruffner.

The Montgomery location will be the fifth Sheetz store to open in Lycoming County. The first Sheetz to open was about 12 years ago at 105 Maynard Street in Williamsport. Since then, Sheetz also opened the Loyalsock Township location at 330 Westminster Drive and a location at 45 Muncy Creek Boulevard in Muncy Creek Township. A fifth Sheetz opened several years ago at 7775 Route 220 Highway in Linden.