Pennsdale, Pa. – A local manufacturer has purchased the former Gander Outdoors at the Lycoming Mall complex.

Miele Manufacturing, which handles Pennsylvania games of skill machines, will soon be moving in. The Williamsport based company currently has a sign visible on Lycoming Mall Drive stating they are hiring. A reporter visited the site on Monday evening and noticed a dumpster outside of the building.

A representative of Miele Manufacturing did not immediately return a call for comment.

Gander Outdoors left the space in December 2019 after a brief liquidation sale. The retailer of outdoor recreation merchandise moved into the 56,520 square-foot space in May 2018 after Gander Mountain left.

The building, at 66 Mall Parkway in Muncy Creek Township, was built in 2002. It is one of several outparcel buildings at the outskirts of Lycoming Mall.