Pennsdale, Pa. – Stores at local malls continue to slowly reopen, as they work on COVID-19 safety measures and hire staff lost during the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

At the Lycoming Mall in Muncy Township, several more stores reopened in the past two weeks including Dairy Queen and Kay Jewelers. Bath & Body Works announced on their Facebook page that the Lycoming Mall location will reopen on July 24.

Kay Jewelers posted signs last winter that they were going to move into the former Payless ShoeSource at 1871 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. However, those plans are delayed due to the pandemic, according to a store associate. The store associate said they will still be moving into the Loyalsock Township space but did not have a date yet.

Pearle Vision optical has not opened yet. Mall manager Deanna Miller said the mall has not received any confirmation yet on an opening date.

Since the mall reopened on June 5, two stores have permanently closed including Victoria’s Secret and Piercing Pagoda. The Piercing Pagoda had been at the mall since its opening in 1978.

Victoria’s Secret parent company, L Brands, announced last month that they were closing 250 stores. The lingerie retailer also permanently closed stores at Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove and Nittany Mall in State College.

Bath & Body Works also is owned by L Brands. The company says they will close 50 Bath & Body Works locations this year. So far, none in the region have closed. Bath & Body Works also will be reopening at Susquehanna Valley Mall on July 24. The Nittany Mall location reopened on July 10.

When the Lycoming Mall first reopened in June, the Shoe Dept., Dino’s Pizza-teria, Brookside Homes, American Eagle Outfitters, Europe Nails, Footlocker, Kids Footlocker, Old Navy, and Auntie Anne’s were among the first stores to open.

In the following weeks, Amy’s Hallmark, $.99 Plus, Spencer’s, Claire’s, Rue 21, Maurice’s, Christopher & Banks, Arby’s, Holiday Hair, and Brennan’s Coffee and Deli reopened. Children’s clothing retailer Justice opened in the past few weeks, as well as Gertrude Hawk.

Stores with outside entrances were permitted to open in May, when Lycoming County went into the state’s “yellow” reopening that allowed some non-essential businesses to reopen. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington Coat Factory, and Books-A-Million were among those stores with external entrances that reopened in May.

Most stores at Susquehanna Valley Mall have reopened, including Gamestop, The Children’s Place, Aerie, Aeropostale, Hot Topic, Piercing Pagoda, Spencer’s, Kay Jewelers, and Maurice’s. Zales is scheduled to reopen on July 31, according to the mall website.