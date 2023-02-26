Muncy, Pa. — Jay Vought has been airbrushing motorcycles since 2006. He's a self-taught designer who started Sinister Airbrush in 2019.

Last summer, Vought painted a bike for area resident Kevin Mays. It was a 'Day of the Dead' themed-softail. After painting the bike, Mays contacted him about another bike — one he inherited from his brother.

Mays, a Navy Veteran, was looking to do something with the bike that might help other veterans. He knew that Vought had done something similar with a motorcycle two years ago which raised over $125,000.

Mays donated his brother's bike to Vought, and shortly after, Vought and his wife started looking for charities that would give the proceeds to veterans, but not take a large amount of money for overhead.

Vought reached out to Mike Gravelle at Insurrection Cycles. After meeting, they decided to contact the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) Chapter 22-1 and to designate them the beneficiary point of the donation.

Gravelle and Vought put together a plan to find sponsors and collect donated parts for the build. Their plan was to raffle off the bike with the number of raffle tickets low at 5,000 and the price per ticket low at $10 each.

With the necessary parts donated, Insurrection Cycles completed the build. Vought said the team at Insurrection Cycles put countless hours at no cost into the build and did a phenomenal job. The bike then went to Sinister Airbrush for paint.

Many individual people and business came together and donated to restore and finish this bike. In addition to Insurrection Cycles and Sinister Airbrush, other sponsors who donated and helped get this CVMA giveaway bike completed include: Prankster Paint, Bad Dad Custom Motorcycle Finishes, Dirty Air USA, Diamond Audio Motorsport, Drag Specialties, Custom Dynamics Motorcycle LED Lights & Accessories, H&W Repair, Orelli Supply Inc., and Jim Bower.

Vought noted that “all the parts and work done was donated — there was zero money thrown into this.”

After three months, the bike was ready and officially unveiled at the Motorama's Custom Car, Truck and Bike Show last weekend in Harrisburg. It was the third year at the show for Vought and Sinister Airbrush, who won best paint every year.

According to Vought, "unveiling the veteran bike and our own show bike was a priority and a great success."

The raffle drawing will be held soon at a date and place to be announced. It will likely be a Facebook live event, according to Vought.

There are about 1500 raffle tickets still available to be sold. Once all the tickets are sold, they'll draw the raffle.

Tickets can be purchased in person at either Sinister Airbrush or Insurrection Cycles for $10 each. Want to see the bike? It'll be at Insurrection Cycles in Muncy in the showroom area until the drawing.

"100% of the money will go to veterans thru the CVMA without crazy bureaucracy taking the lion's share. And that’s important for us," said Vought.

Sinister Airbrush is located at 2499 Old Berwick Road in Bloomsburg. For more information, check out their Facebook page or sinisterairbrush.com

Insurrection Cycles is located at 190 Angletown Road in Muncy. For more information, check out their Facebook page or insurrection-cycles.business.site.

