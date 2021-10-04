After closing 18 months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World of Little League® Museum will officially reopen its doors to the public as it counts down to the celebration of the 75th Little League Baseball World Series in August 2022.

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, the museum and its Official Store will open for public admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sunday (unless otherwise noted due to holidays and other closures) through the end of the calendar year.

“We are thrilled to be able to open our doors and welcome back visitors into our museum and be a part of the Little League experience,” said Adam Thompson, Assistant Museum Director and Curator. “While our doors will now open, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of all of our visitors and guests and hope that everyone who visits our museum can enjoy the World of Little League experience in safe manner. We look forward to welcoming visitors new and old to Williamsport and hope to see you soon.”

Admission into the museum is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (age 62 and over), and $4 for children (ages 4-16). Children who are age three and under, as well as any children wearing their local league shirt/jersey with a Little League patch, are FREE. In addition, any military (active or retired) and/or Blue Star Museums personnel will also receive free admission.

Along with all the exciting exhibits that have been on display over the years, visitors to the museum can now also enjoy the following features:

Road to the World Series Exhibit: Put on display in 2019, the Road to the World Series exhibit (located between the Fourth and Fifth Innings) features the iconic Dugout Car from the East Region Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut, and depicts the journey that local leagues take from their community through the International Tournament through an educational video and series of photos strung overhead.

Artifacts from the 2021 World Series Events: The 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball World Series was unique in many ways. Be sure to take a look at key artifacts from this year's events during your visit inside the Fifth Inning showcase.

Feature Items from Olympic Silver Medalist Cat Osterman: Inside the Hall of Excellence exhibit, visitors can enjoy signature items from Hall of Famer and Olympic Silver Medalist, Cat Osterman, during her time as a Little Leaguer.

Walking Complex Tours: The museum has also recently launched an outdoor walking tour featuring longtime Williamsport radio personality, Lou Kolb, that provides a narrated self-tour of the Little League International Complex straight through your mobile device.

As part of the museum’s reopening plans, the following COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be enforced:

Per CDC guidelines, the World of Little League Museum encourages ALL visitors over the age of two (2) to wear face masks while visiting the Museum

Visitors are asked to practice physical distancing by staying six (6) feet away from others who are not in their group. Please do not crowd in lines and common areas.

At this time, the Playball Theater and Dugout Theater will be at limited capacity, with a 15-minute wait between each show.

High-touch areas will be cleaned and sanitized frequently throughout the day. In addition, hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum, and visitors are encouraged to wash their hands often.

Finally, visitors are asked not to enter if they feel sick, have a fever, or in the past 14 days have had any symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

During their time on the Little League International Complex, visitors are encouraged to end their visit at the main Gift Shop, located on the main concourse near Lamade Stadium, which will be open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Masks are encouraged to be worn inside the main Gift Shop. In addition, visitors can always shop online at ShopLittleLeague.org.

In addition to the general access admission on the weekends, the museum has also been working with local elementary schools to provide virtual learning opportunities to explore the history of Little League in Williamsport and other exciting educational facts about the organization, as well as organizing private tours with groups from all over the world by appointment during the week.

To learn more about these opportunities, or to see how your organization/school can get involved, please visit LittleLeagueMuseum.org or contact Melissa Mull at mmull@LittleLeague.org.

At this time, the museum does not plan to host any of its traditional holiday events through the end of the calendar year but continues to evaluate all its options as it looks ahead to 2022. Additional information on further reopening, as it becomes available, will be shared on LittleLeagueMuseum.org and Facebook.com/LittleLeagueMuseum.



