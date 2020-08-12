Williamsport, Pa. – When Williamsport resident, Nick Cowles, first talked about starting a business selling Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, people thought he was crazy. “Everybody laughed at me at the beginning because you know, you can make a grilled cheese at home,” said Cowles.

Cowles wasn’t discouraged. He had always enjoyed cooking and after 30 years in the construction business, he was ready to build something for himself. During a dinner party, Cowles turned to his wife, Donna, and said, “I’m going to do it.”

Cowles bought an old construction trailer and turned it into a mobile kitchen. He took it on the road and started selling food at small events and county fairs in Pennsylvania. For the first few years, Nick and Donna, along with an older staff member, worked together to provide quick and delicious food to the ever-growing line of customers. Slowly, the small events turned into large events as the unique menu items grew in popularity.

“We have some weird sandwiches. People see them on the menu and say, ‘that’s gross,’” said Cowles. “The crazier they are the more we sell.” For example, the Wolf Man sandwich–one of our biggest grilled-cheese sandwiches–has peanut butter, dill pickles, and bacon. The inspiration for the sandwich came from Cowles childhood, when he would eat peanut butter and pickle sandwiches. The first day Cowles put the Wolf Man sandwich on the menu, it was a hit.

“We had two different lines at the truck that night, half of the people were ordering the Wolf Man. We went through 2 ½ gallons of pickles in 3 hours,” said Cowles.

One of the best parts of the job was the relationship Cowles formed with his repeat customers, which he would see at events year after year. This year, however, has been different due to the closures and restrictions related to Covid-19. Out of the five fairs Cowles used to attend, three have been cancelled. Additionally, music and concerts have been canceled.

“I’ve made friends with so many of my customers that they follow me from event to event,” explained Cowles. “The hardest part about not doing it [events] is missing my customers.”

Instead, Cowles has relied on catering for local businesses and factories, as well as selling food in neighborhoods. He will sometimes drive from Williamsport to spend three days selling food in neighborhoods around the Lancaster area. Even though large events and gatherings have stopped, demand for food trucks and catering has remained steady, according to Cowles.

Currently, Cowles is looking to find the right person to take over the Grilled Cheese Café Business. Between a new granddaughter and running a life-leadership consulting business, Cowles is ready to relax and enjoy life.

“It’s a very successful food truck, financially it’s taken very good care of me,” he said. “Somebody younger could take over this business and support their family with it.”

Cowles plans to keep his other food business, a trailer he built to cook and sell wings, but he admits he will miss the Grilled Cheese Café. “I know I’ll miss it. I’ll probably cry the day the thing pulls out my driveway. It’s like my baby, I built it from scratch,” he said.

The new owner, Cowles hopes, will continue to cook with fresh, homemade ingredients and have a passion for the business. He encourages anyone interested in buying the Grilled Cheese Cafe to contact him through Facebook.

For anyone interested in starting their own business, whether it’s a food truck or something else, Cowles offered the following advice:

“Do it with a passion. Love what you do, because if you don’t love what you do, it’s just a job. Put everything you have into it and it will reward you. The last thing you should be thinking of is what you’re going to make out of it. The key is how it’s making you happy.”