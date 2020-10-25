Sunbury, Pa. – Glen Raven Inc. announced on Friday that it will donate the Sunbury Textile Mills building to the economic development firm DRIVE Inc.

Glen Raven purchased the facility in 2017 but was forced to close it in September due to reduced demand caused in large part the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 100 employees lost their jobs, PennLive reported.

“Ceasing operations in the Sunbury plant was not an easy decision for Glen Raven...donating the facility to encourage new job creation and economic growth was one way for us to accomplish that goal,” said Brian Burke, director of operations at Glen Raven.

The task force has fielded numerous inquiries from companies interested in all or part of the 400,000 square foot building, according to a press release Friday.

“This facility has such a rich history. We all knew it could continue to be an asset for the region, but it was going to take a dedicated team to find new, innovative uses for this unique building. Given its experience in revitalizing industrial sites, DRIVE seemed like the perfect choice for Glen Raven,” said Rep. Lynda Culver.

DRIVE is an economic development council of governments serving Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties. It provides professional staff for project development, business retention and expansion.

Glen Raven also donated a 20-acre adjacent parcel to the City of Sunbury for fire company training, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.