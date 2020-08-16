Pennsdale, Pa. – The pandemic has had a devastating effect on brick and mortar retail stores, as the “retail apocalypse” continues. North central Pennsylvania has seen stores close this year as well, with the Gap Factory store at Lycoming Crossings in Muncy Township being the latest among announced closings.

The store is currently running a liquidation sale. A store associate told NorthcentralPa.com that the store’s last day is August 23.

In June, Gap, Inc. reported a quarterly loss of $1 billion after closing its stores during the shutdown due to COVID-19.

The departure of the Gap Factory Outlet will leave Lycoming Crossings with several empty storefronts. Bed Bath and Beyond and Dressbarn closed last year. Cato, a women’s clothing retailer, also left the strip mall.

Rumors have been circulating that Old Navy will be moving into the former Bed Bath and Beyond space. An associate at Old Navy said they will move into Lycoming Crossings next year, most likely in the former Dressbarn or Cato spaces.

Last week, tween girls clothing retailer Justice closed at the Lycoming Mall. The parent company, Ascena Retail Group, announced in July they were closing more than 600 stores due to a recent bankruptcy filing.

Several other stores at Lycoming Mall closed permanently this summer after corporations made tough decisions to cut the number of brick and mortar stores due to losses during the pandemic. Those stores include Victoria’s Secret and Piercing Pagoda.

Prior to the pandemic, Hot Topic and Hollister left Lycoming Mall in January. The Kitchen Collection closed its doors in December of 2019.

The Gap Factory store at Trader Joe's plaza in State College closed in June, according to Statecollege.com.