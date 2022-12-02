Sponsored Post

EAT & RUN HOLIDAY

GIFT CATALOG

eatandruncatering@gmail.com

570-505-2256

We know that the holiday season can be

overwhelming so we make gift giving EASY!!

We have so many great options with local delivery available!

Check out our HOLIDAY CATALOG!!

GIFT CARDS

For the month of December

Get a 10% Bonus Credit for every dollar on a gift card!

Example:

Purchase a $50 gift card and we will load it with $55!!

Family Meal Certificates

Give someone special the gift of a night off!!

Let us cook dinner for them!

We create a nice gift certificate personalized just for your recipient! It is based on their family size!

They Can choose from 3 different meal options!!

1. LASAGNA DINNER

Lasagna, Italian Chicken, Garlic Bread & Salad, Dessert

2. BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Veggies, Salad, Dessert

3. STUFFED CHICKEN

Stuffed Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Veggies, Salad, Dessert

Cost per person

$15

This option can also be done as a donation to a family in need! We work with several organizations that will distribute to families in need!

ORDER HERE

eatandruncatering@gmail.com

570-505-2256

Holiday Goodies

COOKIE TRAYS

$13 per dozen for mixed

$15 per dozen for custom orders

$16 per dozen Filled cookies

Christmas Cut Outs

Sand Tarts

Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal Raisin

Peanut Butter

Thumbprints (Kisses & Cups)

Molasses

Sugar

Raisin Filled

Raspberry Filled

PIE

Homemade Pies $16

Apple Crust

Apple Crumb

Pumpkin

Cherry Lattice

Cherry Crumb

Blueberry Crumb

Coconut Cream

Chocolate Dream

Banana Cream

Peanut Butter

Minced Meat $18

ORDER HERE

eatandruncatering@gmail.com

570-505-2256

CHRISTMAS EVE STICKY BUNS

Start your Christmas Morning with a hot pan of

Momma’s Famous Sticky Buns

Pick up is Christmas Eve between 10am and Noon!

Dozen Sticky Buns $16

Half Dozen Sticky Buns $9

Baskets

Unique baskets with amazing goodies fresh from our bakery. More than enough to make anyone’s season bright! Delivery available in local area!

Basket Options:

Holiday Sweets $40

Cookies, chocolate covered pretzels, whoopie pies, fruit

and more….

Holiday Breakfast $50

Homemade Goodies, Bacon, Eggs, Bagels, Butter, Cream Cheese, Coffee, Creamers, Coffee Cups and more

Delivery cost based on address

CHARCUTERIE BOX

Our Charcuterie Boxes are the perfect addition to any party

or an amazing gift to send a special friend or business acquaintance.

We offer 2 sizes:

Small Charcuterie

Feeds 6-8 people $35

Large Charcuterie

Feeds 15-20 people $58

Delivery cost based on address

COOKIE DECORATION KIT

$35

Enjoy all the fun of decorating without

the mess of baking!

Our Cookie Fun Boxes come with

2 dozen cut out cookies

Frosting

Sprinkles

4 packs of hot chocolate

Bag of marshmallows

COOKIE DOUGH

Make amazing cookies …just buy the dough!

We make the dough you bake it!!

The dough comes frozen with complete

Instructions so they are perfect!

Half Gallon Tubs

Makes about 3 dozen cookies

Chocolate Chip

Peanut Butter

Oatmeal Raisin

Molasses

Sugar

$25 per tub

ORDER HERE

eatandruncatering@gmail.com

570-505-2256

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.