EAT & RUN HOLIDAY
GIFT CATALOG
570-505-2256
We know that the holiday season can be
overwhelming so we make gift giving EASY!!
We have so many great options with local delivery available!
Check out our HOLIDAY CATALOG!!
GIFT CARDS
For the month of December
Get a 10% Bonus Credit for every dollar on a gift card!
Example:
Purchase a $50 gift card and we will load it with $55!!
Family Meal Certificates
Give someone special the gift of a night off!!
Let us cook dinner for them!
We create a nice gift certificate personalized just for your recipient! It is based on their family size!
They Can choose from 3 different meal options!!
1. LASAGNA DINNER
Lasagna, Italian Chicken, Garlic Bread & Salad, Dessert
2. BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Veggies, Salad, Dessert
3. STUFFED CHICKEN
Stuffed Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Veggies, Salad, Dessert
Cost per person
$15
This option can also be done as a donation to a family in need! We work with several organizations that will distribute to families in need!
ORDER HERE
570-505-2256
Holiday Goodies
COOKIE TRAYS
$13 per dozen for mixed
$15 per dozen for custom orders
$16 per dozen Filled cookies
Christmas Cut Outs
Sand Tarts
Chocolate Chip
Oatmeal Raisin
Peanut Butter
Thumbprints (Kisses & Cups)
Molasses
Sugar
Raisin Filled
Raspberry Filled
PIE
Homemade Pies $16
Apple Crust
Apple Crumb
Pumpkin
Cherry Lattice
Cherry Crumb
Blueberry Crumb
Coconut Cream
Chocolate Dream
Banana Cream
Peanut Butter
Minced Meat $18
ORDER HERE
570-505-2256
CHRISTMAS EVE STICKY BUNS
Start your Christmas Morning with a hot pan of
Momma’s Famous Sticky Buns
Pick up is Christmas Eve between 10am and Noon!
Dozen Sticky Buns $16
Half Dozen Sticky Buns $9
Baskets
Unique baskets with amazing goodies fresh from our bakery. More than enough to make anyone’s season bright! Delivery available in local area!
Basket Options:
Holiday Sweets $40
Cookies, chocolate covered pretzels, whoopie pies, fruit
and more….
Holiday Breakfast $50
Homemade Goodies, Bacon, Eggs, Bagels, Butter, Cream Cheese, Coffee, Creamers, Coffee Cups and more
Delivery cost based on address
CHARCUTERIE BOX
Our Charcuterie Boxes are the perfect addition to any party
or an amazing gift to send a special friend or business acquaintance.
We offer 2 sizes:
Small Charcuterie
Feeds 6-8 people $35
Large Charcuterie
Feeds 15-20 people $58
Delivery cost based on address
COOKIE DECORATION KIT
$35
Enjoy all the fun of decorating without
the mess of baking!
Our Cookie Fun Boxes come with
2 dozen cut out cookies
Frosting
Sprinkles
4 packs of hot chocolate
Bag of marshmallows
COOKIE DOUGH
Make amazing cookies …just buy the dough!
We make the dough you bake it!!
The dough comes frozen with complete
Instructions so they are perfect!
Half Gallon Tubs
Makes about 3 dozen cookies
Chocolate Chip
Peanut Butter
Oatmeal Raisin
Molasses
Sugar
$25 per tub
ORDER HERE
570-505-2256