Pennsdale, Pa. – A new discount store is at Lycoming Mall for the month of December. Skoorbits, a liquidation store, opened at the former Kitchen Collection store on December 1.

The store sells merchandise from major retailers that have been liquidated, according to Alan Brooks, store owner. The merchandise also consists of closeouts, shelf pulls, box damaged goods, overstock and returned items.

“Our pricing is less than retail price. We sell just about everything. Some examples of what we have now are tools, toys, small appliances, small furniture and home goods,” Brooks said. “We also have $1 and $5 bins with all kinds of items in them.”

In addition, Skoorbits has pallets that have been loaded with liquidated merchandise on them, but those items are located at the warehouse in Linden and are by appointment only, Brooks said. Some people buy and resell the merchandise off the pallets or keep items for themselves, Brooks explained.

Skoorbits is a temporary addition to the mall, and the last day they will be open is December 31.

Additional information is available at the website or Facebook page.