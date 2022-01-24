Kelly Township, Pa. -- The County Cupboard, a family-owned restaurant and shopping destination in Union County, is set to close by the end of February.

Chris Baylor, Country Cupboard CEO and co-owner, announced the expected closure on Monday morning alongside family members. The popular restaurant has operated for several generations—49 years in total.

"As a family we have decided to close Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops," said Robert Hamm, Jr., co-owner. "The decision did not come overnight — nor is it easy to announce — however we have come to a semblance of peace with this decision and will be doing everything in our power to assist our many loyal full- and part-time employees to transition their careers."

The 77,000 sq/ft Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops employs approximately 140 full and part time employees.

With the expected closure and uncertain job outcome, the Baylor and Hamm family hopes to continue supporting their staff. According to Baylor, many employees may transition to vacancies at other Baylor-Hamm-owned businesses, such as Best Western Plus, Country Inn and Suites by Raddison, and Matty's Sporthouse Grill.

The closure did not come on suddenly. As pandemic side-effects continue to stymie businesses, the Country Cupboard is among them.

"There isn't one factor that led to our family's decision to close," Baylor said. "There are many reasons why we are announcing this sad news. Yes, food costs have skyrocketed. Yes, it's extremely difficult to hire and keep employees in today's job market and yes, restrictions from the pandemic made it incredibly difficult to serve our customers."

There are no impending plans for future redevelopment on the property, according to Baylor.



