Pennsdale, Pa. — After several delays, a target closing date of June 16 is set for the sale of Lycoming Mall to developers.

State College based developers FamVest announced late last year their intention to buy the mall for $15 million and turn it into a mixed residential and commercial use property.

Closing for the mall originally was targeted for March, and then was pushed back several times as the developers worked to secure the sale with owner Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG). The retail group, which is based in Great Neck, N.Y., operates Lycoming Mall under the name Lycoming Mall Realty Holding, LLC.

One of the factors that slowed the sale down was the discovery of $170,000 in back water and sewer bills for the mall owed to Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority (LCWSA). The authority started proceedings last month for a sheriff's sale set for November.

It is unknown at this time if Kohan paid the debt or if that cost will be rolled into the sale price when the closing proceeds in two weeks. Christine Weigle, executive director of LCWSA, was out of the office on Friday and could not be reached for comment.

This is not the first time Kohan let water and sewer bills accrue. In May 2022, Kohan avoided a sheriff's sale by hours when he paid a $240,000 debt to LCWSA. A similar issue happened in 2019 when Kohan failed to pay water and sewer bills and avoided sheriff's sale at the last minute by paying the debt.

Part of the funding for the mall sale will come from Lycoming County Act 13 funds, which is derived from gas impact fees from natural gas drilling. Those fees can be used for economic development. The county commissioners have pledged $5 million out of the fund for the mall redevelopment and will formally vote on it at the commissioners meeting on June 8.

FamVest also is obtaining a $5 million bank loan and received $5 million of the state's RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) funding to help with purchasing the 138-acre property.

The sale will include the mall building and outparcel properties such as the former Best Buy and Big Lots. CubeSmart, which formerly was Macy's, is owned by the company and will not be part of the sale.

M. Jon Jahanshahi, vice president of FamVest and a Muncy resident, previously announced intentions to take a multi-phase approach to redevelopment. The first phase would entail paving of the parking lot. The parking lot currently has large holes in it and cones in spots where the lot is caving in. The plan also calls for demolition of part of the mall and repair of the roof in another section.

Lycoming Mall closed on Feb. 27 after current owner Kohan gave the few remaining interior stores eviction notices. Only Books-A-Million and Burlington Coat Factory remain since they have external entrances. It's unclear at this point if FamVest will allow those stores to remain open.

Once demolition is complete, plans call for potentially building housing and bringing in retailers and restaurants. Health care facilities could be a part of it as well, according to the RACP application.

Jason Fink, president of Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developers have been talking with national retailers but he did not have details as to which retailers.

