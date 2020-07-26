Penndale, Pa. – Another store is leaving the Lycoming Mall. Justice, a retailer of clothing for tween girls, recently started a liquidation sale. On Friday evening, the store had signs advertising up to 60 percent off merchandise. An employee at the mall store did not have a closing date, but said she expects the sale to last less than three months.

Justice’s parent company, Ascena Retail Group, is closing more than 600 stores in the United States as part of a recent bankruptcy filing. The Justice brand currently has 826 stores. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was cited as a main reason for the closures and restructuring of Acena Retail Group stores, which also includes Ann Taylor, Loft, and Lane Bryant.

“The meaningful progress we have made driving sustainable growth, improving our operating margins and strengthening our financial foundation has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carrie Teffner, Interim Executive Chair of Ascena in a press release.

The Justice brand will be transitioned to mostly online sales, according to bankruptcy court records.

SB360 Capital Partners will manage the going-out-of-business sales.

Other locations on the closing list for Pennsylvania include 33 stores at malls in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Harrisburg, Altoona, and Dubois.

Justice at Lycoming Mall reopened in June after being closed for more than three months due to the shutdown. Most retailers at Lycoming Mall have reopened at this point with the exception of Pearle Vision, whose status is unknown. Prior to the pandemic, the mall was rapidly losing a number of smaller stores, including the Kitchen Collection in December, as well as Hot Topic and Hollister in January.