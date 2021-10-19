Lewisburg, Pa. -- It's a view like no other — looking out the expansive windshield of a yellow school bus. The seat is comfortable, the climate is controlled, and the cargo is...usually very sweet. Sometimes they'll even draw you pictures.

Gary Griffith would know. After retiring from a successful career in retail, he needed something to do. He'd been mentoring and training people for a long time, and was suddenly feeling a bit without purpose. He needed a part-time job.

Four years later, Griffith is a bus driver and professional trainer for Rhorer Bus Company in Lewisburg. He's Mr. Gary to his kids (he really does consider them his kids) and an exuberant teacher, mentor, and supporter to the next wave of bus drivers, instructing them on the ins-and-outs of the bus. Bus safety includes the careful and, as he says, rewarding practice of transporting the cargo.

From the classroom to the bus, Griffith has made it his mission to properly train and encourage drivers — whether they're retired from a career, like he was, or perhaps they are parents looking to earn money part time while their own kids are at school.

"It's a great job for parents," said Kristen McGaffin, manager of Personnel and Recruiting. "Their own kids may need the transportation, and they can bring non-school age children along on their routes, too. They have the same schedule as the schools — when their kids are off, they're off, whether it's summertime, snow days, holidays."

McGaffin's message is very important right now: There's ... wait for it ... a staggering bus driver shortage.

Without skilled, committed drivers, kids can't get to school.

If you ask this NCPA reporter, Mr. Gary is the man to teach you. (See video below)

Hiring more school bus drivers

Does it look fun? Try your hand at driving a school bus! If you're 21 years of age or older and hold a valid driver’s license, you are eligible to test drive a bus, and work toward obtaining your Commercial Driver's License (CDL).

Roher Bus is hosting a test drive event on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Linntown Elementary/Intermediate School (LASD), 1951 Washington Ave, Lewisburg, PA 17837 from 8-11 a.m.

This is a free, no strings attached opportunity to get into that comfortable seat and try your hand at operating a bus. Have children? You are invited to bring them along.

Applications will be available on-site for those who are interested in signing up to become a bus driver.

You'll be guided through the test drive course by a professional school bus trainer. Health and safety precautions will be taken in accordance with CDC and state guidance, which includes wearing a facemask while on a bus.

Rohrer Bus hosts the Test Drive a School Bus event with a couple goals in mind: to help the public gain a new appreciation for what school bus drivers do every day, and to show everyone that driving a large school bus is not as intimidating as it seems. While the responsibility is significant, the reward — of literally driving the future forward safely — is like no other.

PennDOT expanding CDL testing

What leads to distracted driving? Visual and Cognitive distractions can cause drivers to overlook or ignore signs, like the school zone sign or a school bus’s stop arm, that are intended to keep children safe. Just a few distractions may be:  Most obviously, texting on your cellphone.  Using the voice to text feature on a smartphone.  Taking pictures or videos while driving.  Reading ANYTHING (books, papers, emails, texts, social media, etc.)  Having an intense conversation with one of your passengers.  Fiddling with your car's entertainment system.  Using a GPS system or looking at a map.  Adjusting mirrors while driving.  Fixing your hair or makeup  Looking or reaching for items on the passenger seat/backseat.

In addition to the test drive event, PennDOT is reaching out to approximately 375,000 drivers, who are Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) licensed in the state, to explain the immediate need for drivers and how to get the correct endorsements for a school bus license.

PennDOT will also temporarily expand its days of operation to offer CDL skills testing at 23 locations throughout the state: they will operate Mondays for four weeks beginning October 18.

The additional day will make the process more convenient for potential drivers to complete the process faster. To schedule a CDL skills test, either visit the Driver and Vehicle Services website or call 717-412-5300. Certain third-party businesses are also certified by PennDOT to administer the road test for a market-driven fee.

Visit the Driver and Vehicle Services website under School Bus Drivers for a list of steps and forms necessary to secure a CDL and school bus endorsement.

School Bus Safety Week

This week is also School Bus Safety Week (Monday, Oct. 18 – Friday, Oct. 22.) The purpose is to raise awareness and spark conversation about a topic that could be discussed year-round: the safety of kids, bus drivers, and everyone who shares the road. "School bus safety is the responsibility of school bus drivers, students, parents, and civilians alike."

“School Bus Safety Week is so important to us, because it gives us an opportunity to educate students, parents, and the general public about anything and everything that, at the end of the day, will keep our kids safe,” said Meghan Heisley, Susquenita District Supervisor.

Griffith would agree. He could list his chief complaints of other drivers that contribute to an unsafe environment. Top of the list, he said, is ignoring the red, flashing STOP sign and attempting to go around the bus when his kids are boarding or getting off the bus. Second is having to make quick stops.

"You might imagine that it takes a little longer for a vehicle this size to stop," he said, and with kids not belted in, the maneuvers have to be cautious, slow, and smooth.

Despite the small frustrations that come with being a driver, Griffith said finding this new, second career is just what he needed.



