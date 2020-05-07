Area malls were planning to reopen on Friday, May 8, but those plans changed when officials learned Thursday morning that the enclosed shopping centers are considered part of the indoor recreation category not permitted to reopen as part of the state’s yellow phase.

Lycoming Mall posted an update on their Facebook page, stating: “As per an update on May 7, 2020 Governor Wolf has clarified that indoor malls in all of PA must remain closed. As a result, we will not be able to have our tenants start opening tomorrow as planned.”

Nittany Mall in State College also announced via Facebook that they cannot open on Friday, despite being under the impression previously that they could. "Governor Wolf put out a new directive today which states: 'Indoor malls must remain closed. Only tenants with external entrances may open.' Therefore we cannot open. We apologize for the inconvenience and confusion. His directive Friday was that retail could open; today he added that it does not include malls," the Facebook post stated.

Susquehanna Valley Mall in Hummels Wharf, Snyder County, also had been preparing to open. Marketing manager Sharon Leonard said some of the tenants were planning to reopen on Friday. Several stores were opting to open at a later time. Of course, all plans changed Thursday morning when Gov. Wolf issued his clarification.

Columbia Colonnade in Bloomsburg is another mall in the area that will be not be able to open its doors.

Last week, Wolf announced that 24 counties, including Lycoming and Snyder, would move into the yellow mitigation phase, which allowed non-essential retailers to open. The retailers had been closed since March 19 when Wolf ordered only essential businesses could open.

The yellow phase of Wolf’s reopening plan states that “Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities and Personal Care Services and all Entertainment must remain closed in the Yellow Phase.”

Indoor shopping malls are also considered indoor recreation, according to the Governor’s office. These businesses will not be allowed to reopen until counties move into the green phase, and the Wolf administration has given no indication of how soon or how far away that could be.

Mall tenants with external entrances are permitted to reopen, as long as they follow business guidelines. Associates at Dick's Sporting Goods and Books-A-Million confirmed on Thursday they will reopen on Friday. Burlington Coat Factory, which also has an external entrance, could not be reached by phone Thursday evening. At Susquehanna Valley Mall, Boscov's is planning to open at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Stand-alone retailers such as Best Buy in Muncy Township will continue to do curbside pickup only for now. According to a press release from Best Buy, 200 stores across the nation will allow customers in the store on an appointment basis. The Muncy Township location will not be one of those stores, according to a store associate.