Pennsdale, Pa. – The Arby's restaurant chain's catch phrase is "We have the meats," but the meat at the Lycoming Mall is no more. Arby’s, in the Bon-Ton wing of the mall, closed permanently as of August 16.

The fast food restaurant was owned by MRL Ventures, LLC of Binghamton, N.Y. Franchise owner Matthew Lange said he closed the restaurant because they “just couldn’t make ends meet.”

The restaurant was shut down for two and a half months after the mall closed in mid-March as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s shutdown of non-essential businesses. The mall did not reopen until June 5 when Lycoming County went into the state’s green reopening phase.

Though mall businesses with outside entrances were allowed to reopen in May as part of the state's yellow reopening phase, Arby's remained closed. The restaurant does not have an outside entrance.

Pennsylvania's recent COVID-19 mitigation to reduce restaurant indoor dining capacity to 25 percent has hurt the fast food restaurant. Many restaurants are having trouble paying bills with the lower amount of revenue coming in.

Due to restrictions, many restaurant owners have had to make the difficult decision to close their doors. Other restaurants in the area that have closed since the pandemic started include Ruby Tuesdays on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township, Moe’s Southwest Grill on E. Third Street and the Country Store Café in Pennsdale.

This is not the first time Arby’s at Lycoming Mall closed. In 2014, the restaurant closed after the previous franchise owner, Dijan, Inc., filed for bankruptcy. Later that year, MRL Ventures, LLC purchased the franchise and reopened the Lycoming Mall location. It is unknown at this point if another franchise will purchase the restaurant.

Since June, the Piercing Pagoda kiosk and Victoria’s Secret stores have left Lycoming Mall. Victoria's Secret closed after parent company L Brands announced they would close 250 stores this year due to decreasing sales.

