Montoursville, Pa. – The Lycoming County Commissioners recently announced that Digger Specialties Inc., of Indiana, plans to open a manufacturing business in the area.

"This company will bring 150 career-type positions to our region," Commissioner Scott Metzger said. "The average pay range with the exception of three of the positions will be in the mid 40's."

The manufacturer specializes in aluminum and vinyl fencing and railings and will be a major boost to the local economy, Metzger said. Digger Specialties Inc. entered into a sales agreement with the county for 20 acres of land.

"Groundbreaking will take place next year on the 20 acres that was county property across from RMS," Metzger said.

The project was the result of cooperation between the Lycoming Planning Department Jason Fink of the Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce, Director Matt McDermott, Brady Township and the Montgomery School District.