Williamsport, Pa. — The city is eyeing a new way to spur economic development through the authorization of a new grant program upwards of one million dollars.

At their April 27 meeting, city council authorized the creation of a Small Business and Nonprofit Grant program. Councilmember Liz Miele, finance committee chair, said approximately $1 million in funding is available.

According to Council President Adam Yoder, the idea transpired in 2022 intended as a business loan program. “The goal is to make this a sustainable loan program,” Yoder said.

Jack Reagan, managing director of UHY, a consulting firm hired by the city, said the $50,000 business grant is restricted and must be matched “dollar-for-dollar.”

Williamsport businesses that apply must be in “good standing with the state.” Money is used for “things that will substantially add value to the property,” Reagan added. Non-profits serving Williamsport residents do not require matching funds.

The nonprofit model is "a little bit broader,” said Reagan. “It would be reimbursement on a quarterly basis.”

Nonprofits require an identifier issued by the federal government so funds can be tracked and reported to the U.S. Treasury Department. Webinars geared toward business and non-profit communities will be scheduled, recorded, then available on the city website.

“We envision a 60-day application window once it goes live,” Reagan said.

The 60-day window was suggested in order to try and keep the process equitable. Requests will be evaluated then turned over to city for final determination. The application process is “pretty straightforward. We’re available for anyone that needs help,” said Reagan

Yoder suggested a cap for non-profits to prioritize economic growth.

Councilmember Bonnie Katz agreed, arguing funding should be more available for businesses because they bring in tax revenue for the city. “Our business community is still hurting since the pandemic,” said Katz. “Not that we want to slight our non-profits.”

Reagan hinted it might be better to wait and see the difference in application numbers from businesses and non-profits.

According to Councilmembers Eric Beiter who is the economic revitalization committee chair, and Liz Miele, the new program needs advertised to the community via community meetings. A city-sponsored mailer to local businesses should also be an option.

City eyes funding for lower income neighborhoods

Council also approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and HOME investment Partnerships Program funding, for projects planned in 2024.

Williamsport is applying for a total $1,237,140 in funds for projects, according to August “Skip” Memmi, director of community and economic development.

Sent to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the proposal has 11 project suggestions selected by council which are expected to be approved by the administration.

CDBG funds allocated include:

$397,614 for street reconstruction

$83,300 for removal of architectural barriers

$156,300 for Brandon Park bandshell restoration

$90,700 for removal of other architectural barriers

$156,300 for an outdoor exercise facility at Memorial Park

$141,500 for administration

HOME funds allocated include:

$307,845 home funds

$173,61 for owner occupied single family rehabilitation

$105,000 for home buyer assistance

$30,784 for administration

Councilmember Bonnie Katz said the Memorial Park exercise facility was chosen because its a “higher-traffic area.”

The federal funds must be used on projects for low to moderate income neighborhoods, such as street paving, plus parks and recreation, according to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

The city has seven years to spend the funds but expects to do so in five.

The resolution was reviewed in the economic revitalization committee, according to Yoder.

The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting will be 7 p.m., Thurs., May 11, Trade and Transit Center, 144 West Third St., third floor.

