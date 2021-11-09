Williamsport, Pa. -- The Christmas present buying frenzy has begun in earnest, according to TV commercials, which have switched to snowflakes and jingle bells, and the media, which has been reminding people about product shortages and shipping hold-ups for the last few months.

Among all the frenzy, Toys for Tots has also launched their campaign, hoping that while people are shopping for loved ones and friends, they remember the kids who need something extra over the holidays.

Toys for Tots was created as a public charity for less fortunate children at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1991. The program's mission: “to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted,” according to the website.

A national organization, it operates separate chapters throughout the state, including many in northcentral Pa.

Jacob Bertin is the new assistant coordinator for the Marine Corps League, Williamsport Detachment #388 chapter of Toys for Tots. Bertin was brought on the committee for the purpose of expanding their reach through social media and other methods.

His goal is to double the number of toys and the amount of children they can help in the area over the holiday season. The organization's mission, he said, did suffer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bertin, the organization will have a greater social media presence, and will be utilizing QR codes to allow people to donate to their efforts more conveniently via their smartphone.

Holiday gift drive

Friday, Nov. 12, Williamsport's Sydney Robertson, Miss Pennsylvania, will be holding a Toys for Tots holiday gift drive from 6-8 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

Bring new toys or cash donations and maybe score an autograph from Robertson and some hot chocolate.

Robertson, who won the Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA Pageant in 2014, has since modeled, volunteered, and committed herself to pageantry. She has also served Toys for Tots for more than five years.

Robinson's holiday gift drive this Friday will be a send-off to the Miss USA Pageant, happening Nov. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, Ok.

Donate or receive There are a number of ways to get involved with Toys for Tots. Drop a new, unwrapped gift in any Toys for Tots donation box you find.

Make a monetary donation on the Toys for Tots website.

Families in need, sign-up here.