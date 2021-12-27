Williamsport, Pa. – Thanks to the generosity of Beiter's Furniture, Mattress and Appliance and the work of Dwell Orphan Care, local foster children were able to feel a little more at home this holiday season.

When Jennifer Lake from Dwell Orphan Care, an organization that assists foster and adoptive families in Lycoming county, learned of a foster family in need of a mattress she placed a call to Beiter's.

During their conversation, Lake explained the work of Dwell Orphan Care and discussed the wish list items of many foster families.

"One of the items on the wish list was new twin sheets," said Rob Beiter, owner of Beiter's Furniture, Mattress and Appliance. After the conversation with Lake, Angie and Rob Beiter put out a request to the store's employees asking for donations of new sheet sets or monetary donations to help Dwell Orphan Care.

"Thanks to Beiter's employees over thirty new sheet sets, several blankets, and twenty mattress protectors were able to be donated," said Rob Beiter.

In past years Angie, Rob and the Beiter's employees have purchased backpacks and filled them with comfort items for organizations such as CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), Family Promise of Lycoming County, and American Rescue Workers-Saving Grace Shelter.

This was the first time they chose to collect donations for Dwell Orphan Care and "it was a great success," said Rob Beiter. "We feel it is extremely important to keep paying it forward by supporting organizations who assist children and families in need in our communities."