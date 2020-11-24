Williamsport, Pa. -- This holiday season, supporting local businesses is more important than ever. Recognizing that, the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has launched a promotion to encourage local shopping.

Now through December 28, shoppers can register online to win gift cards in the amount of $100 for one weekly winner, and $50 in gift cards to another three winners. Winners will be announced at the beginning of each week.

It's the "Buy Local or Bye-Bye Local Giveaway."

This week's winners are:

Prudence Moore - $100

$25 Gift Card - Johnson’s Café

$25 Gift Card - Mileto’s Sub Shop

$25 Gift Card - Otto’s Book Store

$25 Gift Card - Patinaz

Kathy Kreisher - $50

$25 Gift Card – The Clothier

$25 Gift Card – Station House

Keanna Usher - $50

$25 Gift Card – Gustonian Gifts

$25 Gift Card – Lang’s Chocolates

Lindsy Kendall - $50

$25 Gift Card – Snyder’s Nursery

$25 Gift Card – Vinnie’s Italian Eatery

To register, visit buylocalwinlocal.com and choose one of the five sponsors of the giveaway, including NorthcentralPa.com. Scroll down to the "Round" (if the current round is closed choose "Show Current Round.")

Click the "Enter Your Own" button and upload a photo of your receipt, note the establishment where you shopped and add any caption you like.

More chances to win in the New Year

The promotion will continue January 4 - March 29. Two lucky shoppers will win gift cards in the amount of $100, and $50 in gift cards will be awarded to another six winners, announced weekly.