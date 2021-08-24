Williamsport, Pa. -- National Aviation Day, a commemorative holiday established in 1939 by Franklin D. Roosevelt on Orville Wright's birthday, is a time to pay tribute to those who have contributed to the aviation industry.

In observance of National Aviation Day on August 19, State Senator Gene Yaw met with local representatives and Lycoming Engines staff.

“This Legislative Session, I again sponsored a Senate Resolution, SR 136 recognizing August 19 as National Aviation Day,” Sen. Yaw said. “I have the privilege of representing the home of Lycoming Engines, located in Williamsport, which power more than half of the world's general aviation fleet, both rotary-wing and fixed-wing. Lycoming Engines is a top employer for our area residents. I applaud them on their commitment to the aviation industry, Lycoming County and their employees.”

Inspired by Charles Lindberg’s trans-Atlantic flight, Lycoming began developing aircraft engines following years of developing automobile engines in the early 1900s. Lycoming also provides engines for military training schools and other specialized applications.

Pennsylvania ranks 16th in the country in the number of public-use aviation facilities with 124 airports, heliports, and seaplane bases. The 124 public-use facilities provide an annual economic impact of $28.5 billion to the state. The aviation industry also supports more than 322,000 jobs making it one of the largest employment sectors in the state. Pennsylvania also supports the state’s 243 private-use airports and 280 private-use heliports.