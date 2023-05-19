Benton, Pa. — A local market and hardware store has expanded in the Benton area, offering residents more shopping options.

Country Fresh Market & Hardware will hold a grand opening celebration this weekend as they celebrate the renovated market store and hardware expansion.

In 2021, Tom and Lisa Benjamin purchased the property with their son-in-law and daughter, Corey and Brooke Nickles, with the goal of keeping shopping local and convenient for residents.

The family-owned and operated store features an in-store bakery, a full-service deli, a well-stocked meat department, and fresh produce.

“When we purchased the market, we had a vision for not only maintaining the local shopping options already available to the community, but expanding those to help the community thrive,” said Brooke Nickles. “It is so rewarding to see the community come together to celebrate the opening of Country Fresh Hardware.”

“I’m happy to celebrate the grand opening of Country Fresh Market & Hardware, which will provide the Benton community with important local shopping options,” U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said. “Ribbon cuttings like this highlight the important relationship between small businesses and community banks. This is a great example of the partnerships that help communities grow.”

FHLBank Pittsburgh provided funding through the Banking On Business Inclusion and Equity fund (BOBIE), which was was created in 2022. This is a special purpose credit program within FHLBank’s established Banking On Business (BOB) program. BOBIE is intended to meet the needs of underrepresented small businesses by offering flexible terms that are favorable to minority- and women-owned small business borrowers.

First Columbia Bank & Trust Co., a FHLBank Pittsburgh member, secured the BOBIE funding on behalf of Country Fresh Market & Hardware and provided an additional loan. The BOBIE loan was used to purchase new freezers in the market, freeing up space for the new hardware store.

In speaking of FHLBank Pittsburgh’s commitment to economic development, Watson said, “We are pleased to join our member, First Columbia Bank, in celebrating the impact of this small business on the community. We thank Congressman Meuser for his continued partnership that allows FHLBanks to support the communities that our members serve.”

Diehl, President and CEO of First Columbia Bank, added, “We have been serving generations of families and businesses in the Benton area. First Columbia remains firmly committed to this community and to helping family-owned businesses like Country Fresh Market & Hardware grow and prosper.”

Grand Opening Weekend Events

May 20-21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Product sales and promotions (including samples)

Giveaways and raffles

Lunch featuring a $3 lunch (hot dog, chips and soda); the proceeds will benefit the Benton Food Bank and the local chapter of the VFW

Bake sale and car wash; proceeds will benefit the Stillwater Christian Church Youth Group

Local residents are invited to join the grand opening weekend celebration that will continue through Sunday.

