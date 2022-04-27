Lycoming County, Pa. – A Cogan Station beef farm was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Solar Center for leading the way in clean and renewable solar energy.

Barbour Grass Fed Beef, a 56-year-running beef farm in Lycoming County, was one of nine businesses recognized with a Lodestar Award in March, a distinction given to Pa. businesses and organizations who have invested in solar energy.

The 132-acre farm installed a 10 kilowatt system in 2010, costing $20,000 after tax credits and rebates, according to Ted Barbour, who owns the farm.

"Now that they're in service, they generate about $4,000 a year in terms of income and savings," said Barbour.

The effort has to make economic sense, Barbour said. The return on investment on using solar took about about five years.

Barbour Grass Fed Beef is no stranger to recognition for sustainability. In 2013, the farm was recognized as the "Cooperator of the Year" by the County Conservation District for their efforts involving animal husbandry and environmental stewardship.

They incorporate the most current science to raise high quality beef, using environmentally sound, conservation-minded growing and grazing practices, according to Barbour. Pastures are rotationally grazed and receive no herbicide or pesticide applications.

"Sustainable, regenerative practices are the core of long-term farm viability and land stewardship. They underscore every management decision on our farm," Barbour said.

The farm finalized certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to be a producer of "PA Preferred" beef in 2006 and has since maintained that certification, meaning the farm produces beef under the "highest standards for quality."

“Our mission is to serve as healthy land stewards while providing high quality, ethically raised, grass-fed beef,” said Barbour. “Our cattle are raised free-range on nature's basics of mother's milk, fresh water, and forage. Farming the sun is simply a natural fit. What’s more basic, more natural, than sunshine?”

3MW Pocono Solar Project

Also recognized with a Lodestar Award this year for their use of solar energy was Pocono Raceway.

The 3MW Pocono Solar Project came online in August of 2010 after three months of construction, according to the company's website. The project consisted of nearly 40,000 American made photovoltaic modules covering 25 acres and was originally projected to produce more than 72 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy over the first 20 years.

Pocono Raceway reports being able to run 100% of the facility with the power produced, as well as offset all the additional power needs required by NASCAR during an event and provide power to nearly 300 homes beyond the 'tricky triangle.' A herd of about 50 sheep keep the grass cut within the solar field.

“It is incredible to witness the progress our solar farm has made since going online over 10 years ago,” Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky said.

“This project was our first venture into sustainability and was the foundation for our ongoing green successes. We will continue to invest in our solar initiatives, as well as the robust recycling, composting, and waste diversion programs we add annually. Pocono Raceway wants to ensure we remain one of the most sustainable motorsports and entertainment facilities in the world.”

Lodestar Award winners

The word "Lodestar" historically refers to a star used in navigation, but with the PA Solar Center’s Lodestar Award, it connotes an entity that is leading the way in its sector for leveraging solar energy. The PA Solar Center recognizes these organizations’ inspirational leadership.

A virtual ceremony was held to recognize the following nine Lodestar Award recipients:

A. Rifkin Co.

Barley Creek Brewing Company

Barbour Grass Fed Beef

Clean Energy Cooperative

East Lycoming School District

Endless Energy

Harmony Beverage

Hemsarth Dairy

Pocono Raceway

“We are so pleased to present these organizations with the Lodestar Award, which recognizes them for their visionary leadership in choosing to invest in sustainable solar energy,” said Sharon Pillar, Executive Director of the PA Solar Center.

“Solar energy is the way of the future, and we hope that their inspiring commitment and stewardship will be lauded and emulated across the community in the years to come,” she continued.

Pennsylvania businesses and organizations are increasingly choosing to go solar, and not just for sustainability reasons, according to the PA Solar Center. Investments in renewable energy sources like solar and wind are also proving to be cost-effective, paying for themselves relatively quickly and then achieving impressive cost savings down the road.

Across Pennsylvania, renewable energy projects have created almost 10,000 jobs spanning the entire supply chain since 2004, from technicians and engineers to salespeople, construction workers, and manufacturers, noted PA Solar Center.

According to the Finding Pennsylvania Solar Future Project, a statewide planning project led by the DEP Energy Programs Office from 2017 - 2019, increasing the solar portion of the state’s electricity mix from the current 0.5 percent goal to 10 percent by 2030 would create upwards of 100,000 jobs and result in a net economic benefit of $1.6 billion annually.

The current 0.5 percent goal flat-lined on May 31 of last year, but experts believe if the Pa. General Assembly would increase it, they could boost economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations interested in potentially switching to solar energy can check out PA Solar Center’s GET program (Galvanizing our Energy Transition), which provides technical assistance and financial guidance. Applications for the next round will be accepted later this year.

Learn more at www.pasolarcenter.org, or send an email to info@pasolarcenter.org.

