Linden, Pa. — Berried Treasures Farmers Market announced on Facebook that they will only be open on a limited schedule this year and might not be back at all next year due to black root rot affecting the strawberry fields.

Black root rot, also known as Thielaviopsis basicola, causes stunted growth in plants, according to University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources department (UCANR). The rot can first appear as small brown or black bands, but as the infection progresses, the roots can become badly rotted.

According to UCANR, the fungus can infect 120 species of plant in 15 different families. The fungus prefers cool, wet, alkaline soil. It thrives at temperatures between 55° to 61°F.

“This is a notice I thought I might need to write, but hoping and praying I would not,” Berried Treasures said, “there will not be the quality or quantity of strawberries to pick this year.”

Berried Treasures will be open Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but it is undetermined what their schedule will be for the remainder of the year.

“There will be berries to pick this year and some of them don't look too bad, and the jury is out on the rest,” the post said.

The berries available to pick will be of the earliglows and galletas varieties.

The post said that since the rot takes years to leave the soil and with the owners in their seventies, this would likely be the last year Berried Treasures would offer the “U-Pick” option. It is possible they will have berries for sale at their market stand or by order past this season.

“It has been a true joy to offer the community fresh strawberries to pick for over 20 years,” the post said.

