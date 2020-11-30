Englewood, Colo. – DISH Network customers in northcentral Pennsylvania are among the 120 markets across 42 states and the District of Columbia could face a black out of 164 local channels on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Locally, DISH customers could lose their NBC station, WBRE/WYOU out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

According to DISH, Nexstar Media Group, the largest local broadcast station owner in the nation, is threatening to black out DISH customers’ access to the local channels. The broadcast giant is accused of using its market power to demand "unreasonable" rate increases "while intentionally using millions of Americans as pawns in their negotiations."

According to a statement on Nexstar-owned WBRE's website, "Eyewitness News and DISH have a contract that allows them to carry our programming to you. That contract expires Wednesday, December 2, and if the contract is not renewed with a new agreement, DISH might remove Eyewitness News from your schedule.

"Eyewitness News has presented a proposal for fair value, based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, DISH has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult," the statement said.

WBRE recommended that subscribers call DISH at 1-800-333-3474. To demand the proposal is agreed upon.

The result of a failure to negotiate between Nexstar and DISH could be consumers being blacked out from the highest number of local broadcast stations in the nation’s TV history.

DISH reported that Nexstar went on a $12 billion local broadcast station buying spree in recent years to become the largest and most powerful station owner in the country. Now the biggest in the industry, said DISH, Nexstar is trying to strong-arm companies like DISH to pay "outrageous" rates and force unprecedented increases onto customers.

"The broadcaster continues to threaten to blackout its stations from DISH customers to gain negotiation leverage in an effort to line its wallet with viewers’ hard-earned money — a tactic it used last year against DirecTV and AT&T U-verse," according to a news release from DISH.

“Since becoming the nation’s largest local station owner, Nexstar has increased its annual revenue by $1 billion a year. Now, it has set its sights on DISH customers as their next big payday,” said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV.

“Nexstar is demanding more than $1 billion in fees for its television channels. This shocking increase is the highest we’ve ever seen. Nexstar is intentionally turning its back on its public interest obligation and instead demanding consumers pay significantly more for the channels they could receive for free over-the-air,” Neylon continued.

Additionally, DISH said Nexstar is forcing them to carry WGN America as part of this deal, a channel that has experienced declining viewership in recent years. Nexstar acquired this channel when it bought Tribune last year. Nexstar is demanding a significant payment for this low-rated channel that airs syndicated reruns found on other DISH stations and features a news program that can be accessed for free online.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect the nation and unemployment on the rise, subscribers need access to their local programming,” said Neylon. “Nexstar’s tactics are hurting millions of Americans at one of the most difficult times in recent history.”

In an additional hit to customers, Nexstar announced that it is expecting to pay out over $100 million to its shareholders.

“It’s our goal to reach an agreement with Nexstar that is fair for all parties involved, especially our customers,” added Neylon. “We will continue to fight on behalf of our customers to keep TV bills as low as possible, and we hope Nexstar sees how important it is to come to a deal that is beneficial for all.”