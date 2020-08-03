Williamsport, PA – The seven cars waiting in the Horizon Federal Credit Union parking lot Saturday, prior to 9 a.m., should have been a sign of things to come.

The credit union promoted a 'Shred Day' event at its Third Street location last Saturday, providing members of the community the opportunity to securely shred documents containing sensitive information. Individuals took advantage in droves, and by the end of the day approximately 3,100 gallons equaling 4.5 tons were shredded.

“The response from the community was amazing” remarked Horizon’s Chief Branding Officer Michael Patterson. “The event was free and open to anyone who wanted to stop by. Everyone was grateful for the opportunity to safely discard their documents.”

The event was rescheduled due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19. It turns out the pandemic indirectly led to increased participation in the event.

“A lot of people we spoke to said they utilized their time during the lockdown to sift through and organize their paperwork” said Patterson. “Most of the people came with multiple boxes and trash bags filled with paper.”

For individuals who missed out, Horizon is hosting a second Shred Day event at their Lock Haven branch, 217 West Bald Eagle Street, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 15.

Everyone within the community is welcome to attend; there is no charge to shred your documents. More information and details regarding what materials can be accepted is available at Horizon’s website www.horizonfcu.org.