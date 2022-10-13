Williamsport, Pa. — Connecting with SpaceX's Starlink satellite technology will help a local company improve broadband for its most remote clients.

EnerStar Solutions, headquartered in Williamsport, has reached an agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink to add broadband to its menu of services for customers, specifically in the more remote regions of the state.

EnerStar Solutions offers rental, communications, logistics, construction, and other services for the oil and gas, renewable energy, and construction industries. They have five locations throughout the United States.

“EnerStar’s Communications division has had the formidable task of providing communications services to remote energy industry sites for the past decade," said Bill Blair, vice president of U.S. Operations and Business Development.

"Starlink provides a singular solution that addresses our clients’ needs for high-throughput speeds and low-latency for ‘real time’ drilling requirements, as well as ongoing communication requirements of all on-site personnel for business, personal, and safety purposes,” he said.

Essentially, EnerStar will be able to share crucial information without delay or lag time to customers.

EnerStar Solutions intends to use the full suite of Starlink’s land-based enterprise products, including customized plans to service large drilling sites and associated accommodation camps, according to an EnerStar news release.

Leonard Bleile (P. Eng.), EnerStar Communications’ director of Product Development and Network Design, said, “Creating a best-in-class internet service experience entails the combination of a high-data delivery product such as Starlink, with an adaptable and comprehensive backend infrastructure that is reflective of industry specific needs. EnerStar’s state-of-the-art cloud connectivity and on-site network is designed to maximize Starlink’s user experience."

Complementary communications products that support the Starlink connectivity include camera systems, tank monitoring systems, intercoms, IoT devices, and other products, according to Bleile.

Advanced products help to prioritize data when the network is congested, can be used while on-the-go and can be deployed throughout North America. Currently, Starlink’s enterprise products are approved in the U.S. Approvals for deployment in Canada are expected soon, the company said.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for EnerStar, and the runway of industry opportunities in energy, mining, civil, film, and infrastructure will provide ongoing demand for many years to come,“ said EnerStar President James van der Sloot.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.