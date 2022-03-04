Wagging Tail Coffee Co. is hosting a fundraiser today, March 4, in memory of Hunter Reynolds. Hunter Reynolds is the 11 year-old who was tragically killed in a car accident on February 27.

Hunter was a fifth grader and young athlete at Warrior Run. Today, students across the region are wearing sports jerseys in his honor, and offering donations.

Wagging Tail will be donating 100% of their proceeds from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the Reynolds family. Miss Cupcakes and Whoopie Pies will also be available for purchase and local food trucks are expected to be present to increase the fundraising for the Reynolds family.

Wagging Tail Coffee Co. is located at 16409 US-15, Allenwood, PA.

Per Wagging Tail's Facebook page, they are not taking pre-orders and are asking that all large orders be placed at the walk-up window and not the drive-thru. Other requests for the event can be found on the company's page.



