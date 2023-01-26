Salladasburg, Pa — With spring right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to professionally remove the winter’s salt and grime which eats through your car’s finish and contributes to premature rusting.

Car detailing can increase the value of your vehicle for a prospective buyer or for you to aesthetically enjoy a nice, clean ride. According to J.D. Powers, “Detailing your car on a regular basis can also help to extend its life by removing corrosive materials from the body and mechanicals.”

Certified Shine Detailing, a car detailing business in the area owned by Zack Graybill, is located at 106 Water Street in Salladasburg.

Graybill, a former automative painter, has been detailing vehicles for ten years. With that background knowledge, he opened Certified Shine Detailing in April 2022.

Certified Shine Detailing offers many detailing services, including ceramic coatings. The company is authorized as a System X ceramic coating installation center. (System X is a selection of advanced protection products.)

Graybill stated that “these coatings are a semi-permanent coating that will last five to then years depending on which package you choose.” All of his System X coatings are Carfax verified and added to a car's VIN, which secures a warranty. They also offer interior cleaning, scratch removal, buffing, full vehicle wraps, chrome deletes, emblem removal, headlamp restoration, as well as other services.

Certified Shine Detailing is a family oriented business. Graybill said that his wife and young children are with him every step of the way. They even have their own detailing product line called “The Detail Dad,” which was developed by a company in the UK.

In addition to automotive vehicles, Certified Shine Detailing offers full scale detailing for aviation, marine and implements (tractors and equipment). Graybill said they don’t see as many tractors and planes as vehicles but he said that some people spend a lot of money on their equipment and want to make them shine for years to come.

Services are by appointment only until they can secure a larger location. Currently, they are capable of servicing 20-30 vehicles a month.

Graybill and his wife Kayla are both young entrepreneurs. Kayla owns Darling and Dapper Children's Boutique in Lock Haven. “We have a dream to be self sufficient but also support and supply our local communities with products and service that makes you feel like your being well taken care of, almost like a family,” said Z. Graybill. “We treat every vehicle as it’s our own and strive for our customers to be completely satisfied.”

They have plans to add new services to the business this year, but Z. Graybill said that will be a surprise for later when they release the information.

For more information or contact details, check their Facebook page or their certifiedshine.com website. Certified Shine Detailing has a 5 star rating with reviews on Google.

