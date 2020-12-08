Freeburg, Pa. – When William Penn Cabinetry began nearly a year ago, its mission was to put the Susquehanna Valley community back to work.

Experiencing significant growth in its first year, William Penn Cabinetry continues to make good on its mission and is immediately hiring at least 150 local residents to craft its American-made products.

William Penn Cabinetry LLC. is a custom cabinetry manufacturer headquartered in Freeburg, Pennsylvania that makes residential and commercial products including frameless wood and laminate cabinetry, antibacterial cabinetry and hardware and architectural mouldings.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with our first-year growth,” noted Maurice Brubaker, William Penn Cabinetry’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder. “We’ve built a long-term customer base that allows us to rapidly expand our team and get folks working again. We knew we could and would grow over time. But, to achieve such growth so quickly, especially during the pandemic, it really exceeded our initial expectations.”

William Penn Cabinetry is hiring full-time, first- and second-shift Cabinet Assembler, Cabinet Hardware, Cabinet Boxer, Product Quality Assurance and Supervisor positions for its Freeburg, Pennsylvania plant. Experience is preferred, but not required.

“Growing our local economy will take time and money," said Brubaker. "William Penn Cabinetry is happy to make investments in our employees to build needed skills.”

Full-time employees receive a competitive compensation package including base pay plus shift incentives; health, dental and vision insurance coverage; retirement plan with company match, and paid vacation and holidays.

While hiring such a large number quickly seems a daunting task, Brubaker remains optimistic.

“I think the Susquehanna Valley has many untapped resources. There’s a great work ethic here. We hope to attract some of our area’s finest employees – people who take pride in their work and who want to work for a company that values their contributions.”

Interested applicants can view additional details and apply at williampenncabinetry.com. Due to the high numbers of expected applicants, William Penn Cabinetry is requesting applicants apply online.