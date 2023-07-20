Jersey Shore, Pa. — "Between the Fields," a micro flower farm set in the hills of Jersey Shore, is bringing flowers—and joy—to area residents.

“Seeing the joy on someone's face when I hand over that bouquet — they're ordering it to bring someone else joy, most likely. I get a lot of joy out of it too,” said Andrea Hensler, owner of Between the Fields.

Andrea Hensler of Jersey Shore has had a longtime dream of owning a flower farm in rural Pennsylvania. In Spring of 2020, she began to bring her dream to fruition.

“I was actually going through a really hard time at my job.” Hensler said. “I found that when I got home from work, I needed to be outside. It kind of was like my therapy to plant and grow things,” she added.

“I definitely limited myself and my belief that it was possible because we don't have a big farm with a lot of acreage. I always felt like that's what I needed,” Hensler said. “One day, I just felt this voice say just 'use what you have.'"

Hensler began building her business from the ground up.

“I just started ripping out all the plants that weren't useful for the flower farm. Things that you can't use for cut flowers,” Hensler said. “I actually sold a lot of things on Facebook marketplace and used that money to purchase seeds and things that I wanted to cut flowers. It just went from there,” she added.

The micro-scale flower farm, nestled between two large corn fields, has seen steady growth.

“It's grown beautifully. Every year, it gets a little bigger. It's like a slow and steady growth, which is good for me,” Hensler said.

Between The Fields now serves as a haven for flower enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, offering subscriptions that bring monthly bouquets right to the doors of its community. The recent addition of a roadside stand has allowed people to choose their own bouquets. The homegrown flowers are also available for weddings and special events.

The Between the Fields flower stand, located at 451 Middle Road in Jersey Shore, is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Though Hensler manages the farm independently, she acknowledges the tremendous support she has received from her family and the community.

“I'm just really grateful for the community that has really believed in me from the beginning,” Hensler said. “My husband and my kids are a huge, huge help and support to me. My husband does any of the heavy lifting or big time digging — I'm really grateful for their help,” she added.

As Hensler looks toward the future, she envisions expanding the farm's offerings.

“I'd like to offer some workshops and have people come to the flower farm and make their own bouquet, do some field tours and stuff like that. I'm hoping that will be something I can offer in the near future,” Hensler said.

Recently, the Hensler’s property has become certified as a wildlife habitat by The National Wildlife Federation.

“It means that we're using sustainable practices. We don't use any pesticides. We’re trying to make it pollinator friendly. Wildlife friendly, really,” Hensler said. “I love seeing how the bees are pollinating and how they're working, helping me. I’m just trying to just kind of make that circle, harmoniously as nature works together,” Hensler said.

Between the Fields can also be found on Youtube, where Hensler shares helpful information on growing flowers at home.

To learn more about Between the Fields, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/betweenthefields or on Instagram at @betweenthefields on Instagram.

