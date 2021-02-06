Williamsport, Pa. – The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc worldwide, including in our neck of the woods.

To provide some local relief, SEDA-COG administered over $1.6 million in CARES Act grants to over 100 businesses in Lycoming County.

Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees were eligible to apply for the funds, which came from the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant program. Grant applications were due Dec. 4 and the program is now closed.

"We are honored to have assisted so many different entities in our county during this incredibly difficult year," County Commissioner Scott Metzger said.

Here's a list of the Lycoming County businesses that received COVID relief funds, as provided by SEDA-COG and Lycoming County:

Business Name Final Grant Award 21st Century Signs $ 11,90 A Kut Above Katering $ 120 Action Towing $ 14,750 AK Welding $ 12,750 Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company $ 10,500 Allison Landscape and Lawn Service $ 6,400 Amber Rose Bridal $ 11,000 Any Event Party Rentals $ 8,500 APTHADONMUSIC $ 5,591.42 Arganetics $ 850 Atmospheres Wellness Clinic $ 500 Auto World of Williamsport $ 11,000 Barr Construction $ 8,250 Barr Construction LLC $ 4,500 Barr Homes LLC $ 6,000 BCS Property Solutions, LLC $ 8,250 Bennardi, Barberio, Bennardi, PC $ 11,400 Bob, Chuck & Rich Roan, Inc $ 7,400 Brandon Café Inc $ 8,750 Brennan's Coffee & Deli $ 4,750 Bullfrog Brewery $ 25,200 Bush House Estate $ 5,900 Callahan Lovecchio Law Office $ 5,250 Canyon Aero LLC $ 11,750 Cardio4dayz $ 6,000

Central PA Tennis Center, LLC $ 9,400 Chef Hosch & Ann Catering, Inc $ 5,000 ColorBox Hair Studio $ 1,200 Concepts Design Group $ 3,500 COPI LLC $ 3,500 Crippled Bear Inn $ 16,000 Cruise Planners $ 16,000 Datman Productions $ 4,000 Do It Yourself Intructional Craft $ 3,500 Dohl Custome Kitchens $ 8,500 E.R. Kinley & Sons Jewelers $ 9,800 Econo Lodge & Liberty Lodge $ 9,250 Eder's Ice Cream $ 13,250 EMB Real Estate $ 9,000 Energy Aviation $ 17,750 Estate and Long Term Care Planning $ 13,100 Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott $ 8,300 Farrington Place LLC $ 10,500 Fila Construction Company $ 8,250 Flatiron Salon $ 13,500 Frame It Here $ 2,250 Franco's Lounge $ 17,500 G&M Bandsaw $ 12,300 Gamble Farm Inn & Suites/Williamsport Grandview/Gamble Farm Inn Restaurant $ 17,500 Gardner's Tree Service $ 4,900

Ground Shaker Motor Sports $ 12,000 Ground Shaker Transport LLC $ 17,000 Hachiko Asian Cuisine $ 12,500 Hall's Florist $ 4,000 Harvest Moon Bar & Restaurant $ 6,650 Harvest Moon Lanes $ 13,150 Haywood's Bar & Grill $ 18,000 Heart Song Connection $ 500 Heritage Springs Memory Care Montoursville $ 13,500 Herman & Luther's Catering $ 15,500 Hotel Kast LLC $ 23,750 Ichiban Japenese Restaurant $ 22,400 Information Technology Services, Inc $ 9,100 Inn 287 $ 11,000 Iron Associates $ 12,650 It's My Party Store $ 8,500 Janet's Floral Creations $ 16,700 Johnson's Café $ 17,000 Jon Mackey's Quizzo $ 4,200 Kallective Co $ 200 Kelly's Hair $ 1,000 Keystone Data Systems, Inc $ 11,900 Kipa's Auto Repair $ 4,800 Koser Busing $ 12,300 Lang's Chocolates $ 14,300 Le Chocolat $ 2,000 Liberty Arena/Fly World $ 18,000 Lindauers Tavern $ 4,700

Long Island Pizza $ 10,250 Lycoming Digital Copier Co., LLC $ 8,250 Lycoming Lawn & Garden $ 8,000 M.I.E - Music Is Everything $ 3,530 MAC Cleaning $ 9,000 MandS Contracting, LLC $ 8,500 Martino's Hair $ 8,200 MKB Real Estate $ 7,000 Moon & Raven $ 17,750 Morey's Tavern, Inc $ 17,750 Nevills Flowers $ 4,150 Newberry News Diner $ 7,250 Niks Goldsmith $ 3,500 Nippenose Tavern $ 18,500 Nippenose Valley Village $ 13,500 Northeast Knee & Joint Institute $ 8,250 Nvision Films $ 1,600 Oberjoch Kennels $ 7,900 On the Pulse $ 600 Opening the Book North America, LLC $ 17,700 Ozzie & Mae's Hacienda $ 12,750 Ozzie's Bar & Grill $ 6,500 Pa Pa's Pizza & Subs $ 6,750 Patinaz $ 7,000 Pat Reeder's Tavern $ 12,150 Paulhamus Litho $ 7,250 Peg & Bill's Diner II $ 7,250 Pier 87 LLC $ 22,600 Plankenhorn Stationery Company $ 8,500

Radiant Steel Products Company $ 15,400 Real Life Graphic $ 850 Real Taste Food Truck & Real Taste Taqueria $ 11,500 Red Roof Inn $ 10,500 Ridgemont Motel $ 6,600 Riepstine's Pub $ 12,000 Roan Real Estate LLC $ 4,000 Rogers Uniforms $ 12,700 Rolin Janitorial $ 8,900 RPA Inc $ 11,200 Salon Magnolias $ 9,900 Sammy's Pizza $ 12,900 Schuman Family German Bratwurst Inc $ 5,400 Scott Younkin & Associates $ 3,500 Shelia Barto's Jewelry & Gifts $ 2,500 Shirn's Pontiac GMC Inc $ 9,700 Snyder Forestry LLC $ 3,400 Starving Marvin Tack Store Antiques & More $ 600 Steinbacher Enterprises Inc $ 14,900 Steinbacher Law, LC $ 1,423.88 Susquehanna Software, Inc $ 11,100 Susquehanna Valley Vein Center LLC $ 11,700 Tami's Salon $ 2,500 The Break Room of Williamsport $ 800 The Bridge Tavern $ 11,500 The Cell Block $ 10,400

The Food Guy Catering $ 8,000 The Hatchet House $ 8,900 The Otto Bookstore $ 7,000 The Potting Bench Greenhouse & Workshop $ 5,000 The Ritz Companies LLC $ 6,000 The Robin's Nest $ 2,500 The Sticky Elbow Bar & Grill $ 15,000 The Tria Prima Tea Company $ 1,800 The Valley Inn $ 10,500 The Villa $ 15,500 Therapeutic Behavorial Health Services, Inc $ 10,200 Thunder Valley Whitetails $ 1,500 Tiadaghton Inn $ 7,000 Timco Printing & Advertising $ 459 Tivoli Tavern $ 8,000 TLC Fitness $ 5,250 Trees for Life $ 12,500 Under Pressure Connections LLC $ 25,500 Vanish, Inc $ 4,400 Venture Inn $ 13,000 Waterville Tavern $ 12,500 Welshan's Custom Butchering & Processing $ 3,500 Wildberry Studios $ 6,000 Williamsport Crosscutters $ 20,000 Williamsport Properties Inc $ 9,250 Wine & Design $ 6,600