Williamsport, Pa. – The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc worldwide, including in our neck of the woods.
To provide some local relief, SEDA-COG administered over $1.6 million in CARES Act grants to over 100 businesses in Lycoming County.
Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees were eligible to apply for the funds, which came from the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant program. Grant applications were due Dec. 4 and the program is now closed.
"We are honored to have assisted so many different entities in our county during this incredibly difficult year," County Commissioner Scott Metzger said.
Here's a list of the Lycoming County businesses that received COVID relief funds, as provided by SEDA-COG and Lycoming County:
Business Name
Final Grant
Award
21st Century Signs
$ 11,90
A Kut Above Katering
$ 120
Action Towing
$ 14,750
AK Welding
$ 12,750
Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company
$ 10,500
Allison Landscape and Lawn Service
$ 6,400
Amber Rose Bridal
$ 11,000
Any Event Party Rentals
$ 8,500
APTHADONMUSIC
$ 5,591.42
Arganetics
$ 850
Atmospheres Wellness Clinic
$ 500
Auto World of Williamsport
$ 11,000
Barr Construction
$ 8,250
Barr Construction LLC
$ 4,500
Barr Homes LLC
$ 6,000
BCS Property Solutions, LLC
$ 8,250
Bennardi, Barberio,
Bennardi, PC
$ 11,400
Bob, Chuck & Rich Roan, Inc
$ 7,400
Brandon Café Inc
$ 8,750
Brennan's Coffee & Deli
$ 4,750
Bullfrog Brewery
$ 25,200
Bush House Estate
$ 5,900
Callahan Lovecchio Law Office
$ 5,250
Canyon Aero LLC
$ 11,750
Cardio4dayz
$ 6,000
Central PA Tennis Center, LLC
$ 9,400
Chef Hosch & Ann Catering, Inc
$ 5,000
ColorBox Hair Studio
$ 1,200
Concepts Design Group
$ 3,500
COPI LLC
$ 3,500
Crippled Bear Inn
$ 16,000
Cruise Planners
$ 16,000
Datman Productions
$ 4,000
Do It Yourself Intructional Craft
$ 3,500
Dohl Custome Kitchens
$ 8,500
E.R. Kinley & Sons Jewelers
$ 9,800
Econo Lodge & Liberty Lodge
$ 9,250
Eder's Ice Cream
$ 13,250
EMB Real Estate
$ 9,000
Energy Aviation
$ 17,750
Estate and Long Term Care Planning
$ 13,100
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott
$ 8,300
Farrington Place LLC
$ 10,500
Fila Construction Company
$ 8,250
Flatiron Salon
$ 13,500
Frame It Here
$ 2,250
Franco's Lounge
$ 17,500
G&M Bandsaw
$ 12,300
Gamble Farm Inn &
Suites/Williamsport
Grandview/Gamble Farm Inn Restaurant
$ 17,500
Gardner's Tree Service
$ 4,900
Ground Shaker Motor Sports
$ 12,000
Ground Shaker Transport LLC
$ 17,000
Hachiko Asian Cuisine
$ 12,500
Hall's Florist
$ 4,000
Harvest Moon Bar &
Restaurant
$ 6,650
Harvest Moon Lanes
$ 13,150
Haywood's Bar & Grill
$ 18,000
Heart Song Connection
$ 500
Heritage Springs Memory Care Montoursville
$ 13,500
Herman & Luther's
Catering
$ 15,500
Hotel Kast LLC
$ 23,750
Ichiban Japenese
Restaurant
$ 22,400
Information Technology Services, Inc
$ 9,100
Inn 287
$ 11,000
Iron Associates
$ 12,650
It's My Party Store
$ 8,500
Janet's Floral Creations
$ 16,700
Johnson's Café
$ 17,000
Jon Mackey's Quizzo
$ 4,200
Kallective Co
$ 200
Kelly's Hair
$ 1,000
Keystone Data Systems, Inc
$ 11,900
Kipa's Auto Repair
$ 4,800
Koser Busing
$ 12,300
Lang's Chocolates
$ 14,300
Le Chocolat
$ 2,000
Liberty Arena/Fly World
$ 18,000
Lindauers Tavern
$ 4,700
Long Island Pizza
$ 10,250
Lycoming Digital Copier Co., LLC
$ 8,250
Lycoming Lawn & Garden
$ 8,000
M.I.E - Music Is Everything
$ 3,530
MAC Cleaning
$ 9,000
MandS Contracting, LLC
$ 8,500
Martino's Hair
$ 8,200
MKB Real Estate
$ 7,000
Moon & Raven
$ 17,750
Morey's Tavern, Inc
$ 17,750
Nevills Flowers
$ 4,150
Newberry News Diner
$ 7,250
Niks Goldsmith
$ 3,500
Nippenose Tavern
$ 18,500
Nippenose Valley Village
$ 13,500
Northeast Knee & Joint Institute
$ 8,250
Nvision Films
$ 1,600
Oberjoch Kennels
$ 7,900
On the Pulse
$ 600
Opening the Book North America, LLC
$ 17,700
Ozzie & Mae's Hacienda
$ 12,750
Ozzie's Bar & Grill
$ 6,500
Pa Pa's Pizza & Subs
$ 6,750
Patinaz
$ 7,000
Pat Reeder's Tavern
$ 12,150
Paulhamus Litho
$ 7,250
Peg & Bill's Diner II
$ 7,250
Pier 87 LLC
$ 22,600
Plankenhorn Stationery Company
$ 8,500
Radiant Steel Products Company
$ 15,400
Real Life Graphic
$ 850
Real Taste Food Truck & Real Taste Taqueria
$ 11,500
Red Roof Inn
$ 10,500
Ridgemont Motel
$ 6,600
Riepstine's Pub
$ 12,000
Roan Real Estate LLC
$ 4,000
Rogers Uniforms
$ 12,700
Rolin Janitorial
$ 8,900
RPA Inc
$ 11,200
Salon Magnolias
$ 9,900
Sammy's Pizza
$ 12,900
Schuman Family German Bratwurst Inc
$ 5,400
Scott Younkin & Associates
$ 3,500
Shelia Barto's Jewelry & Gifts
$ 2,500
Shirn's Pontiac GMC Inc
$ 9,700
Snyder Forestry LLC
$ 3,400
Starving Marvin Tack Store Antiques & More
$ 600
Steinbacher Enterprises Inc
$ 14,900
Steinbacher Law, LC
$ 1,423.88
Susquehanna Software, Inc
$ 11,100
Susquehanna Valley Vein Center LLC
$ 11,700
Tami's Salon
$ 2,500
The Break Room of
Williamsport
$ 800
The Bridge Tavern
$ 11,500
The Cell Block
$ 10,400
The Food Guy Catering
$ 8,000
The Hatchet House
$ 8,900
The Otto Bookstore
$ 7,000
The Potting Bench
Greenhouse & Workshop
$ 5,000
The Ritz Companies LLC
$ 6,000
The Robin's Nest
$ 2,500
The Sticky Elbow Bar & Grill
$ 15,000
The Tria Prima Tea
Company
$ 1,800
The Valley Inn
$ 10,500
The Villa
$ 15,500
Therapeutic Behavorial Health Services, Inc
$ 10,200
Thunder Valley Whitetails
$ 1,500
Tiadaghton Inn
$ 7,000
Timco Printing &
Advertising
$ 459
Tivoli Tavern
$ 8,000
TLC Fitness
$ 5,250
Trees for Life
$ 12,500
Under Pressure
Connections LLC
$ 25,500
Vanish, Inc
$ 4,400
Venture Inn
$ 13,000
Waterville Tavern
$ 12,500
Welshan's Custom
Butchering & Processing
$ 3,500
Wildberry Studios
$ 6,000
Williamsport Crosscutters
$ 20,000
Williamsport Properties Inc
$ 9,250
Wine & Design
$ 6,600
Winters Insurance Agency
$ 6,800
World Travel
$ 11,500
Ye Olde Print Shoppe
$ 4,600
Young's Truck Repair
$ 10,900
|Total
$ 1,489,774
|Small Business (Applications received by Dec. 4)
|Recommended Amount
|Brickyard
|$15,000
|Cupps Auto Service
|$10,000
|George Day Landscaping
|$12,500
|Grace Buffet
|$17,500
|Hulls Landing
|$15,000
|Jamabar LLC
|$15,000
|Marcellus Supply
|$2,300
|Old Corner Hotel
|$15,000
|Orlando's Restaurant
|$15,000
|Silver Thorn Tavern
|$15,000
|Yen King Chinese Restaurant
|$3,000
|Nomad Distillery
$15,000