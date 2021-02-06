The Brickyard
Steve Bagwell

Williamsport, Pa. –  The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc worldwide, including in our neck of the woods.

To provide some local relief, SEDA-COG administered over $1.6 million in CARES Act grants to over 100 businesses in Lycoming County.

Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees were eligible to apply for the funds, which came from the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant program. Grant applications were due Dec. 4 and the program is now closed. 

"We are honored to have assisted so many different entities in our county during this incredibly difficult year," County Commissioner Scott Metzger said.

Here's a list of the Lycoming County businesses that received COVID relief funds, as provided by SEDA-COG and Lycoming County:

 

Business Name

Final Grant  

Award

21st Century Signs 

$ 11,90

A Kut Above Katering 

$ 120

Action Towing 

$ 14,750

AK Welding 

$ 12,750

Alabaster Coffee Roaster &  Tea Company 

$ 10,500

Allison Landscape and  Lawn Service 

$ 6,400

Amber Rose Bridal 

$ 11,000

Any Event Party Rentals 

$ 8,500

APTHADONMUSIC 

$ 5,591.42

Arganetics 

$ 850

Atmospheres Wellness  Clinic 

$ 500

Auto World of Williamsport 

$ 11,000

Barr Construction 

$ 8,250

Barr Construction LLC 

$ 4,500

Barr Homes LLC 

$ 6,000

BCS Property Solutions, LLC 

$ 8,250

Bennardi, Barberio,  

Bennardi, PC 

$ 11,400

Bob, Chuck & Rich Roan,  Inc 

$ 7,400

Brandon Café Inc 

$ 8,750

Brennan's Coffee & Deli 

$ 4,750

Bullfrog Brewery 

$ 25,200

Bush House Estate 

$ 5,900

Callahan Lovecchio Law  Office 

$ 5,250

Canyon Aero LLC 

$ 11,750

Cardio4dayz 

$ 6,000

Central PA Tennis Center,  LLC 

$ 9,400

Chef Hosch & Ann Catering,  Inc 

$ 5,000

ColorBox Hair Studio 

$ 1,200

Concepts Design Group 

$ 3,500

COPI LLC 

$ 3,500

Crippled Bear Inn 

$ 16,000

Cruise Planners 

$ 16,000

Datman Productions 

$ 4,000

Do It Yourself Intructional  Craft 

$ 3,500

Dohl Custome Kitchens 

$ 8,500

E.R. Kinley & Sons Jewelers 

$ 9,800

Econo Lodge & Liberty  Lodge 

$ 9,250

Eder's Ice Cream 

$ 13,250

EMB Real Estate 

$ 9,000

Energy Aviation 

$ 17,750

Estate and Long Term Care  Planning 

$ 13,100

Fairfield Inn & Suites by  Marriott 

$ 8,300

Farrington Place LLC 

$ 10,500

Fila Construction Company 

$ 8,250

Flatiron Salon 

$ 13,500

Frame It Here 

$ 2,250

Franco's Lounge 

$ 17,500

G&M Bandsaw 

$ 12,300

Gamble Farm Inn &  

Suites/Williamsport  

Grandview/Gamble Farm  Inn Restaurant 

$ 17,500

Gardner's Tree Service 

$ 4,900

Ground Shaker Motor  Sports 

$ 12,000

Ground Shaker Transport  LLC 

$ 17,000

Hachiko Asian Cuisine 

$ 12,500

Hall's Florist 

$ 4,000

Harvest Moon Bar &  

Restaurant 

$ 6,650

Harvest Moon Lanes 

$ 13,150

Haywood's Bar & Grill 

$ 18,000

Heart Song Connection 

$ 500

Heritage Springs Memory  Care Montoursville 

$ 13,500

Herman & Luther's  

Catering 

$ 15,500

Hotel Kast LLC 

$ 23,750

Ichiban Japenese  

Restaurant 

$ 22,400

Information Technology  Services, Inc 

$ 9,100

Inn 287 

$ 11,000

Iron Associates 

$ 12,650

It's My Party Store 

$ 8,500

Janet's Floral Creations 

$ 16,700

Johnson's Café 

$ 17,000

Jon Mackey's Quizzo 

$ 4,200

Kallective Co 

$ 200

Kelly's Hair 

$ 1,000

Keystone Data Systems, Inc 

$ 11,900

Kipa's Auto Repair 

$ 4,800

Koser Busing 

$ 12,300

Lang's Chocolates 

$ 14,300

Le Chocolat 

$ 2,000

Liberty Arena/Fly World 

$ 18,000

Lindauers Tavern 

$ 4,700

Long Island Pizza 

$ 10,250

Lycoming Digital Copier  Co., LLC 

$ 8,250

Lycoming Lawn & Garden 

$ 8,000

M.I.E - Music Is Everything 

$ 3,530

MAC Cleaning 

$ 9,000

MandS Contracting, LLC 

$ 8,500

Martino's Hair 

$ 8,200

MKB Real Estate 

$ 7,000

Moon & Raven 

$ 17,750

Morey's Tavern, Inc 

$ 17,750

Nevills Flowers 

$ 4,150

Newberry News Diner 

$ 7,250

Niks Goldsmith 

$ 3,500

Nippenose Tavern 

$ 18,500

Nippenose Valley Village 

$ 13,500

Northeast Knee & Joint  Institute 

$ 8,250

Nvision Films 

$ 1,600

Oberjoch Kennels 

$ 7,900

On the Pulse 

$ 600

Opening the Book North  America, LLC 

$ 17,700

Ozzie & Mae's Hacienda 

$ 12,750

Ozzie's Bar & Grill 

$ 6,500

Pa Pa's Pizza & Subs 

$ 6,750

Patinaz 

$ 7,000

Pat Reeder's Tavern 

$ 12,150

Paulhamus Litho 

$ 7,250

Peg & Bill's Diner II 

$ 7,250

Pier 87 LLC 

$ 22,600

Plankenhorn Stationery  Company 

$ 8,500

Radiant Steel Products  Company 

$ 15,400

Real Life Graphic 

$ 850

Real Taste Food Truck &  Real Taste Taqueria 

$ 11,500

Red Roof Inn 

$ 10,500

Ridgemont Motel 

$ 6,600

Riepstine's Pub 

$ 12,000

Roan Real Estate LLC 

$ 4,000

Rogers Uniforms 

$ 12,700

Rolin Janitorial 

$ 8,900

RPA Inc 

$ 11,200

Salon Magnolias 

$ 9,900

Sammy's Pizza 

$ 12,900

Schuman Family German  Bratwurst Inc 

$ 5,400

Scott Younkin & Associates 

$ 3,500

Shelia Barto's Jewelry &  Gifts 

$ 2,500

Shirn's Pontiac GMC Inc 

$ 9,700

Snyder Forestry LLC 

$ 3,400

Starving Marvin Tack Store  Antiques & More 

$ 600

Steinbacher Enterprises Inc 

$ 14,900

Steinbacher Law, LC 

$ 1,423.88

Susquehanna Software, Inc 

$ 11,100

Susquehanna Valley Vein  Center LLC 

$ 11,700

Tami's Salon 

$ 2,500

The Break Room of  

Williamsport 

$ 800

The Bridge Tavern 

$ 11,500

The Cell Block 

$ 10,400

The Food Guy Catering 

$ 8,000

The Hatchet House 

$ 8,900

The Otto Bookstore 

$ 7,000

The Potting Bench  

Greenhouse & Workshop 

$ 5,000

The Ritz Companies LLC 

$ 6,000

The Robin's Nest 

$ 2,500

The Sticky Elbow Bar & Grill 

$ 15,000

The Tria Prima Tea  

Company 

$ 1,800

The Valley Inn 

$ 10,500

The Villa 

$ 15,500

Therapeutic Behavorial  Health Services, Inc 

$ 10,200

Thunder Valley Whitetails 

$ 1,500

Tiadaghton Inn 

$ 7,000

Timco Printing &  

Advertising 

$ 459

Tivoli Tavern 

$ 8,000

TLC Fitness 

$ 5,250

Trees for Life 

$ 12,500

Under Pressure  

Connections LLC 

$ 25,500

Vanish, Inc 

$ 4,400

Venture Inn 

$ 13,000

Waterville Tavern 

$ 12,500

Welshan's Custom  

Butchering & Processing 

$ 3,500

Wildberry Studios 

$ 6,000

Williamsport Crosscutters 

$ 20,000

Williamsport Properties Inc 

$ 9,250

Wine & Design 

$ 6,600

Winters Insurance Agency 

$ 6,800

World Travel 

$ 11,500

Ye Olde Print Shoppe 

$ 4,600

Young's Truck Repair 

$ 10,900

 Total

$ 1,489,774


Small Business (Applications received by Dec. 4) Recommended Amount 
Brickyard$15,000 
Cupps Auto Service$10,000
 George Day Landscaping$12,500 
 Grace Buffet$17,500 
 Hulls Landing$15,000 
 Jamabar LLC$15,000 
Marcellus Supply  $2,300
 Old Corner Hotel $15,000
 Orlando's Restaurant$15,000 
 Silver Thorn Tavern$15,000 
 Yen King Chinese Restaurant$3,000 
 Nomad Distillery

$15,000 

Total: $150,300