Harrisburg, Pa. – Starting today, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will begin rationing some products and imposing purchase limits due to supply shortages.

Products impacted by the shortage include multiple popular liquors, including Patron Tequila and Chandon Champagne.

The board imposed a two-bottles-per-day purchase limit for customers shopping at state liquor stores as well as restaurants, bars, and other liquor license holders.

"Some brands are experiencing out of stock issues as a result of supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges and materials shortages," reads an announcement posted to the main page of the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website.

A full list of impacted products is below:

1792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof

Baker’s Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof

Blanton’s Single Barrel Straight Bourbon

Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof

Bond and Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof

Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof

Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof

Dom Perignon Champagne Brut

Don Julio 1942 Tequila Anejo 80 Proof

Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof

Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old

Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18 Year Old 90 Proof

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof

Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne

Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne Rose

Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne Brut

Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne

Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rose’

Patron Tequila Silver 80 Proof

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut

WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof

Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof