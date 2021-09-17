Harrisburg, Pa. – Starting today, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will begin rationing some products and imposing purchase limits due to supply shortages.
Products impacted by the shortage include multiple popular liquors, including Patron Tequila and Chandon Champagne.
The board imposed a two-bottles-per-day purchase limit for customers shopping at state liquor stores as well as restaurants, bars, and other liquor license holders.
"Some brands are experiencing out of stock issues as a result of supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges and materials shortages," reads an announcement posted to the main page of the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website.
A full list of impacted products is below:
1792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof
Baker’s Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof
Blanton’s Single Barrel Straight Bourbon
Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof
Bond and Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof
Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof
Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof
Dom Perignon Champagne Brut
Don Julio 1942 Tequila Anejo 80 Proof
Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof
Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old
Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18 Year Old 90 Proof
Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof
Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne
Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne Rose
Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne Brut
Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne
Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rose’
Patron Tequila Silver 80 Proof
Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof
Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof
Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof
Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof