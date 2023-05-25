Lewisburg, Pa. — Thanks to a $2 million grant and additional funds from the USDA, The Miller Center will be adding a childcare center to its facility.

The facility will be constructed on the west side of the building. The childcare center's development is still in its early steps, so specific operational details are not yet available.

“Our workforce at Evangelical is at least 80% women, if not more. Accessing affordable, quality childcare is the number one issue I hear when discussing the challenges facing young families with employees and prospective employees,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital and President/Board Chair, The Miller Center. “We have to get creative and help these families with this essential service.”

The childcare wing of The Miller Center is being developed through the Center's joint venture with Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger, in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.

Construction costs are being covered by both the $2 million 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation grant and a $1.68 million grant from the USDA Community Facilities Congressionally Directed Spending Grant. The USDA grant was obtained previously with the assistance of U.S. Senator Bob Casey's office.

“Charles Degenstein was a long-serving member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and kids were his passion,” noted The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation Trustees. “The Foundation is pleased to continue its support of The Miller Center and the mission to develop a sustainable model of childcare that delivers more accessibility and more affordability to young families in our region. In addition, this effort benefits our business community by paving the way for more young families to remain in the workforce.”

Childcare needs were among the most pressing issues presented to the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Committee during a recent hearing about the issues facing rural Pennsylvanians.

“There are nearly 11,000 pre-kindergarten aged children in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties and almost 60% of them have working parents,” said Bonnie McDowell, CEO, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1,500 childcare classrooms have closed in Pennsylvania. So as more and more children need care, parents face fewer and fewer options.”

The reduced amount of childcare facilities available has only worsened an already dire problem, but businesses and other organizations are working to solve this dilemma.

“We’re proud to be part of this collaborative effort that will help provide local families with the support they need to live productive and fulfilling lives in these incredible communities,” said Matthew Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Geisinger, and Board Secretary, The Miller Center.

