Picture Rocks, Pa. — Lewis Lumber Products, Picture Rocks, has been named the 285th top manufacturer in the nation by The FDMC 300, the woodworking industry’s oldest recognized ranking of the largest North American producers of wood-related products.

“This is a true honor,” says Keith Atherholt, president of Lewis Lumber Products, a manufacturer of fine hardwood and softwood mouldings, custom architectural millwork, flooring, paneling, decking and live edge flitches.

“We owe this recognition to our employees, customers, vendors, and especially to our sister company—Dwight Lewis Lumber company located in Hillsgrove. They sustainably harvest most of our timber that is the source of our high-quality products. We are truly blessed to have such a talented team.”

This marks the 36th year for the publication, which bases its ranking on sales figures of wood product companies across the United States.

“Most of our sales are considered wholesale to furniture, cabinet, and millwork customers,” said Atherholt. “However, the FDMC 300 also factors in our retail sales from The Hardwood Store at Lewis Lumber Products. We are fortunate to be able to offer local supply through our retail store.”

As an active participant in Wood Component Manufacturers Association since 2000, Lewis Lumber Products falls into the woodworking category; however, it can also be classified as a hardwood distributor—a classification used by some of its major competitors.

Category differences aside, FDMC 300 lists Lewis Lumber Products, which employs 36 individuals at its sole production site, alongside nationally known companies and brands. For instance, number one ranked Ashely Furniture Industries Inc. employs 35,000 individuals throughout its 18 manufacturing plants.

“To be included and ranked amongst high caliber of woodworking companies is something to be proud of,” says Mel Lewis, Dwight Lewis Lumber. “I would like to congratulate everyone at Lewis Lumber Products."

Lewis Lumber Products has made the listing a few times in the last five years. Last year, the FDMC 300 recognized Lewis Lumber Products at number 295.

“The team was able to move us forward ten ranks,” says Harry Jones, general manager, Lewis Lumber Products. “This is a big jump that we can be proud of.”

According to the Woodworking Network, the pandemic has fueled woodworking sales. It reports an estimated 7.9 percent increase in sales over the previous year.

Lewis Lumber Products also experienced an increase in sales.

“We had a spectacular year,” says Atherholt. “Due in the most part to a historic increase in Hardwood Lumber markets. Demand was high for hardwoods that were subject to rapidly increased costs like Walnut, White Oak, Maples and Poplar.”

According to business experts, economic growth can be challenging. Couple that with Covid and companies either falter or succeed.

“Like other businesses, we were impacted by Covid—including closures, regulations and health related absences—but one thing is apparent,” Atherholt concluded, “We can’t be stopped—not even by a global pandemic.”

To read Woodworking Network’s full article or to view the FDMC 300, click here.