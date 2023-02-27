Williamsport, Pa. — Liz Brady is the host of a daily, weekday, local podcast called "570 News on the Go."

For those technologically challenged, a podcast is an audio episode focused on a particular subject. You can listen at home, in your car, on a walk, or at the gym.

"In my case, it's local news," said Brady.

"Each 570 News on the Go 'episode' is less than three minutes. There are several reasons for the three-minute mark," Brady said. "First, in order to capture a majority of trending stories, three minutes work out as the sweet spot, not too long, not too short. The time frame is also in sync with today’s world where everyone has less of an attention span, where they scan and swipe and quickly move on," she said.

The podcast allows a listener to hear the trending news stories, without devoting a long time to watching news, or trying to catch the exact time for a newscast. "Not everyone lives in a 9 to 5 world," she said.

Each weekday, Brady usually posts the podcasts around 7 a.m.

As far as the format, Brady said she loves taking a massive amount of information and whittling it down to a small, manageable and understandable nugget.

“There is also the thrill of scooping other news sources on a story and now I look at it as a hobby…an odd hobby, but nonetheless it is something I enjoy," she said.

Bringing more than 40 years of radio experience

Brady has a lot of on-air experience, with more than 40 years in radio. She started her career at WMLP/WOEZ, Milton in 1982 as a part-time announcer.

She spun records and read newscasts, mostly on the weekends while attending Bloomsburg University. After graduating, she moved to WSQV, Jersey Shore as a copywriter in 1985. That same year, she went to WKSB/WRAK Williamsport (which was called the Super K) where she wrote and broadcast the morning news and had a mid-day on-air shift.

In 1987, Brady joined WHTO (Hot FM) as a news director and worked there until 1996. While at WHTO, she started working at WJSA as a news director in 1991. She was there until last spring when the the station was sold.

When the radio station sold, Brady said it left a void, "not only in local news, as they had newscasts throughout the day, but it also left a void in me."

Brady is passionate about the podcast. "Reporting the news has been my love and passion for many years. I wanted to continue offering news, on my terms and on my time; calling the shots for content, etc. In addition, part of my passion is knowing that I have something to offer that is beneficial by keeping people informed. It’s also fun," she said.

The podcast started on August 1, 2022. As an instructor at CareerLink, all of her workshops were virtual during the pandemic, which was what really sparked the idea.

Brady said, "I knew WJSA was eventually going to be sold and thought a podcast seemed like a logical transition from radio to the new virtual world. I have two wonderful children and a husband who are my champions and when I tossed around the idea in 2021, they were so on-board they gave me mics, a video camera, and more, as well as ideas for a podcast."

Each 570 News on the Go episode covers the gambit of local topics, current events, and human interest stories. Brady especially the loves human interest stories because they are something that often gets overlooked by other news sources.

"As a broadcast journalist, I learned long ago the importance of a 'bright', which is a short, amusing story, typically at the end of a broadcast. It beautifully works every time. And follows the communication theory that a person will remember the first thing you say and the last thing you say. Other than human interest, I try to share the trending local and sometimes state stories of what people will be talking about throughout the day," Brady said.

NCPA partnership

NorthcentralPa.com has partnered with Brady and 570 News on the Go as a way to bring more local news to our audience in a new format. Find the 570 broadcast Monday thorugh Friday on our Facebook page, and in the 3 p.m. daily newsletter.

And if you miss an episode of 570 News on the Go, don't worry. Find past recordings here, rss.com/podcasts/570newsonthego, on your computer or smartphone.

570 News on the Go is also availableon Spotify, Amazon music, Google Podcasts, and Pandora. Every episode is free!

With our formal introductions done, we can now return to our regularly scheduled programming...

