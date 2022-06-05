Lock Haven, Pa. — After just four months, Leo's Pizzeria in Lock Haven will likely close its doors at the end of this week, owner Mark Mangiardi said.

In a Facebook video posted Sunday, Mangiardi said the shop on Main Street hasn't had as much business as he needs to stay open.

"I had to make some decisions and it's not a happy one," Mangiardi. "Definitely didn't want get to this but, you know, we have to do what we have to do to survive and not go completely in debt."

Mangiardi also owns Leo's Pizzeria on William Street in Williamsport, which he opened in 2019.

"We appreciate you guys so much, but with the shop opening the bigger shop in Williamsport, it seems like the right thing to do," he said.

Mangiardi thanked his customers, including the Lock Haven University students who patronized the shop.

"We appreciate you and I won't forget the time here," he said.

Mangiardi said he will likely be at the Lock Haven pizza shop for the remainder of the week, making pies.

