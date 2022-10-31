Philipsburg, Pa. — State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, today announced a $2.5 million state grant to help fund the redevelopment of the Toftrees Resort in State College.

“This is a major redevelopment initiative that will create many jobs throughout the construction processes,” Conklin said. “The redevelopment of the 50-year-old Toftrees will not only create economic development but will help our region continue to attract tourists and the dollars they bring to our towns and small businesses.”

The grant, funded through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will help fund activities and critical improvements to prepare the site for redevelopment. These improvements include demolition at the project site, site preparation and earthwork, infrastructure improvements including water, sanitary sewer, and storm water management, as well as utilities, landscaping, and lighting at the project site.

The RACP program is a grant program overseen by the Office of the Budget to assist with regional cultural, economic, civic, and historical projects that improve a community’s economic growth by creating jobs and opportunities.

