This sale will be in The Heights area of Loyalsock with a Montoursville mailing address. This sale will be located at 1928 Mount View Ave, Montoursville, PA 17754. This home is very clean and very nice as is the neighborhood. Please do not park in or block driveways and also do not block mailboxes. To get to this sale, go down 4 mile drive towards Warrensville Rd and Past Schick Elementary school. Mount View Ave is to the left about ¼ of the way down the hill towards Warrensville Rd. If you pass the nursing home, you went too far. Coming from Warrensville Rd, Mount View Ave is about ¾ of the way up the first hill you climb when entering Four Mile Drive, Proceed about 3/10ths of a mile up Mount View Avenue to 1928 Mount View Ave and the home is on the right. Just follow our green signs. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday, August 6 & 7 from 8am-4pm. Please notice the 4pm!

Furniture Includes:

Beautiful 5 Piece Rattan Patio Furniture set being sold together or by the piece. Really nice striped full size bed slepper love seat. Outdoor Table with 6 chairs and Umbrella Holder base, 42” round oak table with 4 chairs and one leaf, Black Leather High Back office chair, Very Elegant Hickory Hill Chair with Ottoman and matching Sofa, Oak End Table, matching narrow table and Coffee Table, wrought iron and wicker plant stand, Maple knee hole desk, computer Desks, Blonde Dresser with Mirror and Matching Chest, Some Tools, Small wooden Microwave Cart, Two different Glider rockers with glider matching ottomans in both Oak and Maple, 3 pc Oak entertainment center, Smaller Cherry Finish Entertainment center, Maple 3 tier bookshelf with lower cabinet storage, Costco Stool, Rocking chair, 5 Tier Corner Shelf, Full Size Brass Bed sold complete with Mattress, Box Spring and frame set.

For back pain sufferers, we have “The Back Machine” and a Teeter “Hang Ups” unit for relief from nagging back pain. This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA, EPA, FAA, CDC, FBI, TSA, or anybody else who might regulate such a statement. You may want to consult your physician before using. Just sayin!

Electronics: Aiwa Stereo, Vizio Flat Panel TV, Samsung Flat Panel TV, DVD Player, Yamaha Surround Stereo, VCR Player/Recorder, Sony Center Speaker, Sony Power Sub Woofer, GE Undercounter Radio Cassette Player, Old Sharp VCR Video Camera, Computer Printer, Keyboards, Network Cables, University Horn Loud Speaker pair, Pr of Lafayette 3 way speakers,

Appliances: 6 Qt Pressure Cooker, Vacuum Cleaners including Hoover, Bissel Green Healthy Home Shampooer, Dirt Devil Broom Vac, Smaller Shop Vac, Waffle Maker, Toaster Oven, Mr. Coffee Stainless Coffee Maker, several Crock Pots, Portable Heaters, Vintage Dehumidifier still works great, OMRON Electronic self-inflating digital Blood Pressure Cuff, Vintage Refrigerator/Freezer by GE,

“Blacksmith” and “Country Furniture Maker” LE Prints by David Armstrong beautifully framed for sale.

Aluminum Transport Wheel Chair by Drive, Shower Chair, Walker, Wide base cane,

We will be bringing in a couple of nice purses that will be new with tags and we also have a very nice Leather Saddlebag that was sold in New York at the 34th Street market,

Large Pony tail palm

Home Décor items include country weather vein for indoors, indoor artificial floral arrangements with vases, wrought iron candle holders, Table Lamps, Desk Lamps, Floor Lamps, Regulator Wall Clock, 31 Day Clock by Hamilton for GTE retirement, Brass Geese, Framed Prints, Pair of Lefton Hanging Plaques,

Items of interest to collectors: Huge selection of antique golf clubs and drivers with Hickory wood, United Clock with horse and carriage and a Vintage Noam “Last Supper” temple musical and lighted, both being sold “As Is” because of missing parts!, Princess House Glassware, Community Plate Silverplate Flatware Set with Chest service for 8, Creative Elegance Fine China Set from Japan (enough to fill 3 boxes), Chenille Bedspread, Foldable Clothing Drying Rack, IBM Wheelwriter 3500, Lots of Christmas Décor, Large Pony tail palm live plant,

Tools and Equipment: We have hand tools, Craftsman Socket Sets, Craftsman Wrenches, Vise, MTD Two Stage Snow Thrower, Kobalt 40V Cordless Trimmer, WORX Pole Saw (Very Sharp), Front End Tiller for parts/repair, metal Car Ramps, Rakes, shovels, Barn Brooms, Craftsman Belt/Disc Sander, Portable Handheld Belt Sander by Craftsman, Black and Decker Leaf Blower with attachments, Black and Decker Hedge Trimmers, Extension Cords, Power Strips, and a 6’ aluminum step ladder

10 Speed All Terrain Dynasty Bike

We also have lots of totes for sale and of course lots of box lots.

Masks are required to enter in accordance with State requirements. We will provide hand sanitizer at various locations throughout the sale for you to use! We are also asking that you maintain a good social distance when shopping. This is a large home, so we can accept a larger number of people shopping, but we may have to limit admittance if the crowd size is too large. We appreciate all our customers and their willingness to work with us during this challenging time!