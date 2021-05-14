Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort updated their mask policy today in accordance with new CDC and state guidance.

"Fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear face coverings while outdoors at Knoebels," the resort announced on its Facebook page today.

Face coverings will still be required indoors for guests over the age of two – regardless of whether or not they've been vaccinated. Knoebels staff will continue to wear face coverings.

At the Crystal Pool this summer, guests who aren't fully vaccinated must wear face coverings unless they're in the pool, on waterslides, dining or under age two. The Pool Refreshment Stand may be closed this year.

Not all food stations will be open this year and some may have shortened hours.

Knoebels said the following food stands may be closed this year: Pool Refreshment Stand, Dexter's Deli, The Lemon, Mexican, Mix It Up, Nut Shack, Phoenix Trolly, Totem Treats, Waffle Shack, Sweet Treats.

The following rides are closed this season: Ball Crawl, Italian Trapeze, Skloosh, Sky Slide, Space Walk, Tumbling Timbers, Kiddie Himalaya, Kiddie Wheel, Paradrop, Pony Carts, Ribbit, Rockin Tug, and Fandango. Other rides will undergo temporary closures for frequent sanitizing.

Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available at pavilions, eating areas and catering areas.

Characters will be available for "appearances" but no hugs or high-fives. The Time Machine Theater will be limited to marionette puppet shows.

Read Konebels' updated COVID-19 policies in full detail on their page Safe Play.