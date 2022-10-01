Williamsport, Pa. — To find a fitness routine you can stick with, you have to figure out what works for you. Is it running outside or on a treadmill with music blaring in your ears? Maybe it's slinging weights in the gym, or the calm of yoga.

"CrossFit is exciting. There's never the same routine. It challenges, it pushes you to try new things, it's satisfying to measure the results," said Stacey Kadenas, co-owner of Lumber Capital Athletics, a new CrossFit gym in Williamsport.

Contrary to popular belief, CrossFit is not designed only for people at the top of their fitness game. "It's for anyone, Kadenas said. "We can modify activities to adjust for all fitness levels."

Kadenas started as a marathon runner, and felt that she needed something new in her routine. Shortly after discovering CrossFit, she decided she'd make a career of it. In addition to the physical training, Kadenas also focuses on nutrition as an owner of Macros by Ma, a nutrition consulting business.

CrossFit is for those committed to the practice, however. "Most people get the best result when they come three days a week or so to begin with," said co-owner and fellow coach Ben Wise.

Wise earned a degree in health and physical education and competed at a collegiate wrestler. His goal is to provide a premier coaching experience for athletes of all abilities, particularly high school and college athletes.

He and Kadenas are both certified CrossFit coaches. When new members join Lumber Capital Athletics, they spend time getting to know the person's movement history, injury history, lifestyle, and fitness goals. The first six sessions are spent in consultation, teaching the curriculum, so when they're ready to join the group classes, they can slide right in.

"CrossFit is often done in a group," Wise said. Classes are one hour, and each new class is a blank slate, allowing the trainers to bring to the workout what everyone needs.

"Our model is set up so that people get to know eachother," Wise said.

The facility also offers open gym and welcomes walk-ins.

Wise and Kadenas had been searching for the right location for awhile to open up a CrossFit gym, they said. Lumber Capital Athletics is now the only CrossFit facility in Williamsport, located at 575 E. Third Street in a refurbished warehouse behind the Geiger Commons plaza. It's 6000 feet of "open concept functional training facility."

"Old Williamsport is getting a facelift," Wise said, "and we want to be a part of it." They first found the building in March, and are excited to kick off the month of October by officially opening to the public.

Lumber Capital Athletics is open Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Check here for class schedules.

"We're different from commercial gyms," said Kadenas. "To get started, you just have to give it a try!"

