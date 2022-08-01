Williamsport, Pa. — John Ryan Brewery is bringing new options to the Williamsport area just as it is reviving the city's past.

The restaurant and brewery, located on 151 E 3rd St., is a lasting marker of Old City Williamsport. The structure dates back to 1869, a thriving time for the mansions of Williamsport.

John Roselle Tucker (R.T.) Ryan, the original owner and now namesake of the business, built a spacious three story French Second Empire style mansion. The restaurant preserves the character of the building and honors the legacy of John Ryan, while still adding its own twist.

Explaining the background of the restaurant name, chef and co-owner John Roskowski said:

"He was a very humble man. He brought steam and electricity to Williamsport. He was a lumber mogul. He owned 32 different businesses. He was the original founder of Eagles Mere.

"So this man did a lot for this area, and he's not very well recognized, like maybe some other names in town are—and it's just because he didn't want the recognition. So we just felt like the most appropriate thing to do was give him some credit for some of the things that he did."

John Ryan Brewery hopes to leave a community impact much like John Ryan did.

The restaurant and brewery works with local businesses for inventory: they've processed 50-plus pounds of local fruit to make beer; they've made Japanese meals with ingredients from a local asian market.

The restaurant offers more than a food service to the local community. They bring a historical and cultural experience to the customer in hopes of expanding not only tastes, but connection to food.

The menu offers a fusion of authentic Japanese, French, and Italian cuisine.

Both John and co-owner Andrea Roskowski have spent time experiencing the food of other cultures, including Italy, France, Japan, Ireland, and southern influences from Charleston, South Carolina.

"We're just trying to take all those experiences because that's who we are. So we're just trying to say 'this is who we are, this is what we do. We want you as our customers, our guests to be part of that experience,'" J. Roskowski said.

The brewery side of the business exposes customer to new experiences, too. The relationship between the restaurant and brewery is unlike most American restaurant breweries, J. Roskowski said. They strive for "harmony" between beer and food.

Again noting other cultural influences, J. Roskowski described the brewery as "more European. It's more like your local pub. Everything makes sense. Everything's done with a reason. So our food complements our beer; our beer complements our food.

"We're also doing our beers very traditional and simple. And I think what people forget sometimes: simple is really hard, because there's nothing to hide behind."

The design of the building merges historical and cultural experience. The building spans three restaurant levels with different offerings, plus an on-site brewery.

"What I like about the different areas, it's a very different experience, because we want to be welcoming to everybody in all cultures and try to fit people's needs."

Choose the lower-level Tavern if you want an informal, more relaxed feel, J. Roskowski said. The copper bar and layout will remind you of an Irish pub.

For a more formal dining experience, try the Round Room lined with terra-cotta colored walls. "It's very, for lack of a better term, rich-feeling. But comfortable, not pretentious," J. Roskowski said.

Then there's the striking first floor bar which blends "formal and informal."

The second floor offers private event space, accommodating up to 40-50 people. Private parties can reserve other restaurant spaces, especially on off-days.

J. Roskowski credits his parents, Matt and Yvonne DiRocco, for the initial idea to turn the space into a restaurant and brewery. But it is the experiences and perspective of John and Andrea that give the business its unique appeal.

John Ryan Brewery is an "all-encompassing experience," J. Roskowski said. "You're not just coming for the food. You're not just coming to the beer, you're coming for the whole thing, and the entire experience needs to make sense."

The restaurant will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. followed by an open house with free food samples and beer tastings.

