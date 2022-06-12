Jersey Shore, Pa. — A local Jersey Shore butcher, Erv's Meat Market, is set to close after July 2.

The business announced the closure in a post on Facebook June 6, where they also said the owners were looking to sell.

The business will maintain normal hours of operation through July 2. All gift cards must also be used by that date.

Doug Rauch, business owner, said he and his wife Lori are retiring.

"it's just time," Rauch said.

Doug and Lori bought the business in 2018 from his brother Erv, who purchased the market in 1985.

"It has been our extreme honor to serve the community these past years," the post said. "This is a thriving business that would continue to grow with the right buyer."

Those interested in purchasing the business were directed to contact Rauch at 570-916-6125. The sale is just for the business, equipment, and inventory. It would not come with the building, as that is not owned by the owner. The post said the landlord would be interested in leasing to a qualified candidate.

The business closes after 37 years in operation.

